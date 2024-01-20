Video: Cris Cyborg lands 81-second walkoff KO in latest boxing bout

Cris Cyborg started her year quickly and violently.

In her first combat sports outing of 2024, Cyborg (3-0) made fast work of her latest pro boxing opponent Kelsey Wickstrum in the main event of WFC 163 in Temecula, Calif. The boxing bout was scheduled for six rounds, but Cyborg only needed 81 seconds to land a walkoff knockout punch.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Cyborg entered the boxing ring for the third time as a pro, following unanimous decision wins over Simone da Silva and Gabrielle Holloway. After the win over Holloway, she returned to MMA to successfully defend her Bellator featherweight title against Cat Zingano at Bellator 300.

After her win, BKFC champion Christine Ferea entered the ring to call out Cyborg. It was a respectful moment, between the combatants, but Cyborg warned Ferea, “You know I have hands, it’s going to be hard.”

Following the PFL’s acquisition of Bellaotr, Cyborg has been eyeing her next matchups inside the cage. If she gets her wish, a long-awaited matchup against former Olympian and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison would come before a fight against Larissa Pacheco.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie