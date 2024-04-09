Video: Breaking down UFC 300’s title fights – Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel breaks down the two undisputed title fights at UFC 300.

In the main event, Alex Pereira makes his first light heavyweight title defense against former champion Jamahal Hill, who returns from injury. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili takes on fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan in a women’s strawweight title bout.

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Matthew Wells, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discussed the biggest angles of the pair of championship fights.

