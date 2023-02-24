Jason Witten presents Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre with Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Deslin Alexandre used NIL opportunities to set up a program to benefit children in his native Haiti and was a two-time Panthers captain. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
Bruce Arians isn’t one to mince words or pull punches. The former Tampa Bay head coach who gave up the job 17 days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, and who continued to work for the team in 2022, has a theory on why the team struggled last season. Recently appearing on The [more]
Shortly before he was traded to Denver, Russell Wilson lost a power struggle in Seattle. That’s the word from TheAthletic.com, which reports today that Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider in February of 2022. Weeks after that, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos. Carroll [more]
Will Matt Patricia be back with the Patriots in 2023, and if so, in what role? Our Tom E. Curran shares what he's hearing about New England's senior football advisor.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Philadelphia sports anchor is back on air after expletive-laced comments about the officiating in the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors in his lone season with the Rams.
Not much has been said by the Sixers about Ben Simmons since his departure a year ago, but Georges Niang spilled the tea Friday.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera has declared Sam Howell the team’s starting quarterback, and Howell says he’s up to the task. “I was obviously super excited, and I’m super grateful to Coach Rivera for giving me that opportunity,” Howell said. “But really the work starts now. I’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity that [more]
Baseball season is starting, and Thom Brennaman remains locked out of the broadcast booth. Columnist Jason Williams looks at potential jobs for the former Reds broadcaster.
With his return to Rutgers, the Chiefs running back proved Thomas Wolfe wrong.
With mountains of cash and the No. 1 pick, the Bears have to win the offseason. Here's eight moves Ryan Poles should make to ensure they come out on top.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent four days in darkness. It’s now time for him to shed some light on his future. Although the new league year doesn’t begin until March 15, the Packers and any interested teams need to know what Rodgers is doing, so that alternative plans can be made. The Packers don’t need [more]
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
At 44 with more than two decades on the tour, Kuchar's motivation was not about furthering his career, but the careers of his teenage sons.
The poor quality of the playing field at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona remains a topic of discussion in the NFL, and one player who was on the field the last time the Super Bowl was played in Arizona says it was an issue in that game, too. But former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, [more]
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.