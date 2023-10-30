Victor Wembanyama tracker: 11 points, 5 rebounds in Spurs' blowout loss to Clippers
The Spurs' next game is Tuesday at the Phoenix Suns
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs opened their road trip with a 123-83 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Spurs never got into a rhythm as the Clippers took control early and coasted to the win. Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.
The Spurs' next game is 10 p.m. ET Tuesday (TNT) at the Phoenix Suns.
Wemby DENIAL ❌
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/O3olKMUFDm
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 30, 2023
The No. 1 NBA Draft pick's debut was muted because of foul trouble Wednesday, but he did flash in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama posted nine points in the final period of the Spurs' 126-119 loss. He finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
In his second game, he took over in the fourth quarter and led the Spurs to their first win of the season, 126-122, over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist.