Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller win NBA Rookies of the Month for January

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month for January.

Wembanyama became the first Spurs player to win the award since Beno Udrih in December 2004 after averaging 24 points, 9.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.4 blocks on 50.6% shooting from the field in 14 games. He led all rookies in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

Miller captured the award for the first time after averaging 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field in 13 games. He led all Eastern Conference rookies in scoring and 3-pointers (33) and became the first Hornet to win since LaMelo Ball in March 2021.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore were also nominated for the award in the Western Conference. Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly and Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. were nominated in the East.

