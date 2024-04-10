Victor Wembanyama has 18 points, seven blocks as Spurs ease past Grizzlies 102-87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 18 points, seven blocks, seven rebounds and six assists, Julian Champagnie added 17 points, and the San Antonio Spurs rode a third-quarter burst to a 102-87 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added a career-best 16 rebounds along with 11 points as the Spurs snapped a 13-game losing steak to the Grizzlies. San Antonio had not beaten Memphis since Dec. 23, 2020. Blake Wesley scored 13 points.

Jordan Goodwin had a career-best 19 rebounds while scoring 10 points for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Trey Jemison each had 14 points for Memphis.

The Spurs led 49-48 at halftime, then blew the game open in the third quarter. San Antonio began the period with a 25-9 run and led 77-61 heading into the fourth.

Whether it was the Spurs' defense or poor shooting, Memphis made only four shots in the quarter, missing seven of eight 3-point attempts.

San Antonio stretched its lead to 20 in the fourth.

Both teams lost all hopes of making the postseason some time ago. Memphis is 13th in the Western Conference; San Antonio sits at the bottom in 15th.

The teams are instead looking toward the draft lottery with optimism for next season. Wembanyama and his teammates will have a year's experience and growth. Memphis is hoping to avoid the injuries that have plagued its stars and key reserves most of this season.

That trend continued Tuesday night again with 13 Memphis players not dressing, leading to the Grizzlies using their 50th starting lineup this season.

The Spurs had a half dozen players out with various ailments.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: At Cleveland on Wednesday.

___

