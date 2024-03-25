Veteran S Rodney McLeod officially back with Browns in 2024

While NFL rumors indicated the Cleveland Browns and veteran safety Rodney McLeod were close to a reunion in 2024, the two have officially agreed to a new deal today.

McLeod was a crucial piece to the puzzle in the secondary’s transition under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Playing under Schwartz in Philadelphia, McLeod brought a level of professionalism and leadership to that unit a year ago.

Suffering a season-ending bicep injury near the end of last season, however, it did not seem likely that McLeod would be ready to go in 2024. However, time cannot keep the old man down as he will be back in Cleveland again this next season.

McLeod joins the likes of Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst to return to a Cleveland defense that was the best in the league a year ago. With Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit both under contract as well, the Browns have retained their entire safety room from a year ago.

