Veteran Patriots OL made long-awaited return on Wednesday

There were several notable names back at New England Patriots practice on Wednesday, including offensive tackle Riley Reiff. Reiff’s return could mean that he is returning off injured reserve, as reported by Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

Reiff was first placed on injured reserve on September 4, and he was activated on October 7, before going back on IR on October 21 with a knee injury.

This is a notable development for New England, given their struggles on the offensive line. Reiff has appeared in one game this season. He was thought to be a solid addition to the offensive line, when New England signed him in free agency. However, health has been a major issue for the lineman.

This is a needed development for the Patriots, who need as many bodies as possible on the line. Reiff’s return at the very least gives the organization veteran stability at the tackle position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire