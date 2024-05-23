The Vermont City Marathon is this weekend. Here's what to know about road closures

Drivers beware. Over 4,000 of runners will occupy Burlington streets this Sunday for the annual Vermont City Marathon and Relay — a Memorial Day Weekend event that always promises significant road closures, delays and parking scarcity from early morning to mid-afternoon.

This year, participants in New England's second-largest marathon will run two loops of a 13.1-mile course through Burlington's most iconic spots, including the Church Street Marketplace and the Burlington Bike Path. The race starts and ends in Waterfront Park, but stretches as far as Leddy Park and Oakledge Park on opposite sides of the city.

For residents and visitors who still have to drive on marathon day, here are the anticipated road closures and major delays, along with recommendations for where to park.

Burlington street closures:

Lake Street : no motor vehicle access to Waterfront Park area 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pine Street, southbound: closed from Main Street to Flynn Avenue, 7:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Pine Street, northbound : closed from Flynn Avenue to Main Street, 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Flynn Avenue : closed from Pine Street to Oakledge Park, 7:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Foster Street : closed 7:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Main Street : closed west of Church Street, 7 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

College Street : closed west of Church Street, 6 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cherry Street : closed from Church Street to Battery Street, 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

North Avenue, southbound : closed from the Beltline entrance to Battery Park, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leddy Park Road: closed 7:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The course map for the 2024 M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay in Burlington.

Burlington roads open to local traffic only

Pine Street, northbound : closed from Flynn Avenue to Main Street, 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Battery Street: local downtown core traffic only from Pearl Street to Cherry Street, 7:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Expected major delays:

South Cove Road, Dunder Road, Red Rock Drive : 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Austin Drive : 7:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Ferguson Avenue, Lyman Avenue, Morse Avenue, Home Avenue at Foster Street : 7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lakeside Avenue, including Conger Avenue, Central Avenue, Wright Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Proctor Place : 7:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

King Street and Maple Street : west of Pine Street, 7:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

College Street, Bank Street, Cherry Street at Church Street : 7:30 a.m. to noon

Battery Street : 7:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lakeview Terrace area : Haswell Street, Canfield Street, Berry Street at North Avenue, 7:45 a.m. to noon

Lakewood Estates: 8:00AM – 10:45AM

Parking Bans:

(Subject to Towing 5 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Lake Street : Main Street to Depot Street

Main Street : Battery Street to Lake Street

Main Street : Pine Street to St. Paul Street, south side

Pine Street : Main Street to Maple Street

North Avenue, west side : Battery Park to Leddy Park Road

Lakewood Parkway : Divided road entrance area only

College Street: Battery Street to Lake Street

Where should I park for the Burlington marathon?

According to race organizer Vermont Run, parking is abundant within a half mile of the Waterfront Park area, where runners will start and finish the race. All city meters and garage parking in Burlington are free on Sundays unless otherwise specified.

Parking is banned in Waterfront Park, Oakledge Park and any church parking lots.

For more parking recommendations, visit Burlington's interactive city parking map.

To learn more about street closures, delays and parking, contact Director of Race Operations Joe Connelly at 802-863-8412 or joe@runvermont.org.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont City Marathon: Road closures, delays and parking