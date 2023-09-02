Vanderbilt football safety De'Rickey Wright leaves vs. Alabama A&M with apparent injury

De'Rickey Wright left Vanderbilt football's game against Alabama A&M on Saturday with an apparent injury.

Wright went down after making a stop on third down in the red zone and limped off the field. He was back on the sideline for the Commodores' offensive drive that resulted in a field goal, but did not have a helmet on.

At the beginning of the Bulldogs' second offensive drive, Marlen Sewell came in the game for Wright at safety. As of the end of the first quarter, Wright had not returned to the game, but a program spokesperson said there was no official update on his status as of the end of the first.

Wright made two interceptions last week in a win over Hawaii.

Vanderbilt led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a field goal and a blocked punt.

The Commodores (1-0) were already shorthanded on defense with several linemen, including Darren Agu, Brayden Bapst, Linus Zunk and Daevion Davis out for the game.

