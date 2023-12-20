Blaze Berlowitz, New Mexico State's backup quarterback, has committed to transfer to Vanderbilt football, he announced Wednesday. He will be following his former offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Berlowitz appeared in one game this season — the Conference USA championship against Liberty. In that game, he completed 10-of-19 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. As a redshirt freshman, he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has expressed a desire to take two quarterbacks from the transfer portal after losing all three quarterbacks who attempted a pass in 2023: Ken Seals AJ Swann and Walter Taylor.

Alongside Berlowitz, the Commodores will have Drew Dickey and Utah transfer Nate Johnson for the spring alongside walk-ons Brennan Storer and Hayden Moses. Freshmen Jeremy St-Hilaire and Whit Muschamp will join the team in the fall. Other offensive players who have committed as transfers to Vanderbilt include Alabama State wide receiver Kisean Johnson and Mississippi State offensive lineman Steven Losoya.

Berlowitz does not have a 247Sports rating as either a high school player or a transfer.

MORE ON QBS For Vanderbilt football, signing day showed importance of getting quarterback position right

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football lands Blaze Berlowitz, transfer QB from New Mexico State