Vanderbilt basketball lands commitment from Davidson transfer guard Grant Huffman | Report

Grant Huffman, a graduate transfer point guard from Davidson, has committed to Vanderbilt basketball, according to reports from 247Sports and ESPN.

A team captain in his senior season with the Wildcats, Huffman averaged 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 2023-24. He struggled as a shooter, going just 29% from the 3-point line in his career and 66% on free throws.

After the departure of Ezra Manjon, one of the Commodores' top needs was for a veteran ball-handler. Huffman fits that bill. Coach Mark Byington continues to rebuild the roster after all but two players from the 2023-24 team entered the transfer portal after the departure of Jerry Stackhouse.

So far, in addition to holdovers JQ Roberts and Ven-Allen Lubin, Byington has secured the commitments of four transfers: Huffman, Virginia Tech's MJ Collins and Tyler Nickel and James Madison's Jaylen Carey. Incoming signees Karris Bilal and Tyler Tanner remain committed, though big Jamie Vinson reopened his recruitment.

Vanderbilt currently has eight players on its 2024-25 roster and five open scholarships as Byington will look to continue building his team through the transfer portal.

