Van Dijk will be 'part of big transition' at Liverpool

[Reuters]

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he is "very happy" at the club and will be part of the "big transition" that will take place at Anfield at the end of the season.

The Netherlands centre-back has one year remaining on his contract.

The Reds will have a new manager succeeding Jurgen Klopp - expected to be Feyenoord's Arne Slot - while Michael Edwards is returning as chief executive of football and Richard Hughes has been named sporting director.

Van Dijk said: "The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that.

"There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

"Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It's a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say."

The Netherlands centre-back continued: "We know other things are decided and Michael Edwards is coming back, Richard Hughes will be the sporting director, they are the only decisions that have been made. Other than that we will just wait and see but I have got full trust in the club to make that right decision [on a new manager].

"There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn't say scary is the right word but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let's see."