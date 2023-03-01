Valtteri Bottas_10.jpg Valtteri Bottas from FNLD GRVL - Valtteri Bottas: Swapping four wheels to two helps me shut out Formula One noise - Jere Satamo/FNLD GRVL

Whatever happens at the Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend, Valtteri Bottas will be out in the countryside riding his bike once the dust has settled on the Sakhir circuit. Surrounded by nature, the Finn almost always prefers two wheels to four to disconnect from the high-pressure environment of Formula One.

“My sport is hectic. It’s busy, you are surrounded by lots of people and lots of noise. It is stressful,” Bottas tells Telegraph Sport from his home in Monaco. “On the bike, though, it’s exactly the opposite. It’s quiet, there is beautiful scenery and you have all the time in the world. It’s a really nice contrast from Formula One.”

It is this contrast between the two, almost polar opposite worlds, says the 33-year-old, that gives him the time and space to improve himself when back in the driving seat, both from a mental and physical perspective.

“I need to escape to nature,” he explains. “Escaping to the countryside is important for me and my head. If I have made a mistake in a race – which is always super disappointing – when I get home the next day, the first thing I do is get on the bike and process what happened. The physical aspect helps me, of course, but cycling is good for the head, too.

“Cycling helps me maintain my fitness throughout the whole season – it has always been a part of my cardio and endurance training.”

The marriage between Formula One and cycling may appear an odd union for some; not so Bottas who recognises similarities. From carbon technology through to aerodynamics, both are – or can be – extremely technical, where minute brush strokes paint a broader picture. Bottas, of course, is not the first Formula One driver to have a passion for cycling – Mark Webber and Jenson Button were big cyclists throughout their respective driving careers, while 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell went as far as backing a professional team.

Bottas may have not launched his own squad just yet, but he has – along with his partner Tiffany Cromwell, a professional cyclist with Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-Sram – set up a race in his homeland with a prize pot of €20,000. Raced on gravel roads near Lahti, FNLD GRVL is open to amateurs from all over the world. Taking place on June 10, Bottas says he is hoping to complete the 77km version of the off-road event. “I will be between races – Barcelona and Montréal – so cannot do too much, but this will be enough to challenge myself.”

Fortunately for Bottas, his Alfa Romeo team have placed no restrictions on his passion for cycling. “Gravel races are not quite as hectic as road races,” he says. “I don’t consider gravel races to be too big of a risk anyway so my team are happy for me to ride. My contract does not say I can’t ride my bike.”

Just last month Lance Stroll sustained a wrist injury following a cycling accident, while the Aston Martin driver’s team-mate Fernando Alonso himself ended up in hospital in 2021 after a car knocked him down while out riding in Lugano, Switzerland.

“Sometimes you need to accept some risks, but there can be factors that you can’t do anything about – like cars coming from behind which you have no control over. This is why I prefer gravel riding – roads with less traffic is definitely my preferred form. I try to be sensible and use common sense.”

It may sound odd hearing a racing driver discuss the dangers cars present to cyclists. Bottas, though, is not a man afraid to talk out against either the FIA’s stance on driver’s airing their political views, or the damaging environmental impact his sport has.

“I try to do my part, I try to do the best I can. When I fly to races, I always offset the emissions. If there's not a possibility to do it with the airline, then I do it another way,” Bottas says when asked if he considers the damage the sport does. “It is absolutely something I think about. Formula One is doing lots – I’m sure there’s still lots more that could be done.

“If you are going to the supermarket or shops, go on a bike if you don’t have too many things to carry. It’s simple, simple choices in life, but I definitely think about it and I think there’s always more I could do.”