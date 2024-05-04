- MLB stat leaders through first month of 2024 seasonThis 22-year-old shortstop is on pace for a historic season, while one of the NL MVP favorites has cemented himself in the Dodgers’ record book. Here’s a look at the hottest players in baseball right now.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/mlb-stat-leaders-first-month-2024-de-la-cruz-betts-glasnow/1730652/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">MLB stat leaders through first month of 2024 season</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
Oregon State's Aiden May named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings
Dominant in the Beavers' series-opening 2-0 win over Oregon Friday night Struck out a career-high 14 batters and allowed 1 hit, a 5th-inning infield single. Worked a career-long 8 innings in the win. Struck out the side in both the 1st and 8th innings. Surpassed his previous high of nine strikeouts against Oregon State last season while a member of Arizona. Recorded at least one strikeout in every inning of work. Oregon was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against him. First time winning this award but 2nd OSU pitcher to take home the award this season. Jacob Kmatz has won it twice (February 26 & April 8).
Giants' Soler details frustration after unlucky offensive struggles
Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler speaks to reporters after struggling offensively in San Francisco's 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Vahva finishes strong in the Derby City Distaff
Race favorite Vahva and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. finish strong to take the 2024 Derby City Distaff at Churchill Downs.