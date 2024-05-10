Advertisement

UW’s Chandler Ault reflects on Pac-12 javelin title after meet-record throw

Pac-12 Network

Washington student-athlete Chandler Ault followed-up with Pac-12 Networks after his first-place finish in the Pac-12 Men's Javelin event at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Friday, May 10 in Boulder. Ault's title throw of 254-3 marked a Pac-12 championship record and career best for the senior.