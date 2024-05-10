UW’s Chandler Ault reflects on Pac-12 javelin title after meet-record throw

- UW’s Chandler Ault reflects on Pac-12 javelin title after meet-record throwWashington student-athlete Chandler Ault followed-up with Pac-12 Networks after his first-place finish in the Pac-12 Men's Javelin event at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Friday, May 10 in Boulder. Ault's title throw of 254-3 marked a Pac-12 championship record and career best for the senior.1:46Now PlayingPaused
- UCLA’s Federica Botter talks second straight Pac-12 javelin title with Pac-12 NetworksUCLA student-athlete Federica Botter joined Pac-12 Networks after she won the Pac-12 Women's Javelin title at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Friday, May 10 in Boulder. Botter finished with a personal-best throw of 192-8 to secure her second consecutive title.2:37Now PlayingPaused
- UCLA'S Kaitlyn Terry named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, presented by GatoradeTerry appeared in 31 games for the regular-season champion Bruins, going 16-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 125 strikeouts, which are the fifth-most in the league. The southpaw ranks third in the Pac-12 in innings pitched (139.0) and in complete games (13), and her five shutouts are the second most in the Conference. Terry earned back-to-back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week accolades (March 18 & 25), which was headlined by her complete-game shutout of then-No. 8 Washington to become the first Bruin freshman since Rachel Garcia in 2017 to throw a complete-game shutout against a NFCA top-10 opponent. Terry is UCLA’s 10th Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.0:55Now PlayingPaused
- Arizona's Tayler Biehl wins Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award, presented by GatoradeBiehl has a team-best 103 assists this season and a .977 fielding percentage. Her 57 assists in Pac-12 play leads the league, while her seven double plays in Conference action are tied for the third most. As a team, Arizona leads the Pac-12 and ranks second nationally with a .982 fielding percentage which is tied for the second best mark in program history. The sophomore becomes the fifth Wildcat to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining teammate Allie Skaggs (2023), Hallie Wilson (2015), Kellie Fox (2014) and head coach, Caitlin Lowe (2007).0:54Now PlayingPaused
- Stanford tops Colorado in 2024 Pac-12 Women's Lacrosse Tournament Championship GameStanford women's lacrosse defeated Colorado by a final score of 11-8 to win the 2024 Pac-12 Women's Lacrosse Tournament Championship on Saturday, May 4 in Los Angeles. The Cardinal clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament behind a fourth Pac-12 title in program history.2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Utah, Stanford advance to semifinals of 2024 Pac-12 Softball TournamentPac-12 Networks’ Ann Schatz and Kenzie Fowler recap action from the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament on Thursday, May 9 at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium. Utah and Stanford will meet in the semifinals on Friday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPNU.2:49Now PlayingPaused
- UCLA, Arizona set semifinals at 2024 Pac-12 Softball TournamentPac-12 Networks’ Elise Woodward and Amanda Freed recap the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament on Thursday, May 9 at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium. 1-seed UCLA and 5-seed Arizona face off in the semifinals on Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2.3:44Now PlayingPaused
UW’s Chandler Ault reflects on Pac-12 javelin title after meet-record throw
Washington student-athlete Chandler Ault followed-up with Pac-12 Networks after his first-place finish in the Pac-12 Men's Javelin event at the 2024 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Friday, May 10 in Boulder. Ault's title throw of 254-3 marked a Pac-12 championship record and career best for the senior.