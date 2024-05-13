Utes softball team earns bid to NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After making a run to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, the University of Utah softball team earned its second straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Utes (34-20) will face South Carolina (34-22) in the Durham Regional Friday at 10:00 a.m. MT. The winner will face either the host school Duke (47-6) or Morgan State (35-18).

Utah made a magical run to the Women’s College World Series last year, ending a 29-year drought. This season, the Utes finished strong, winning 13 of their last 16 games, including five victories over ranked opponents.

Utah is led by pitcher Mariah Lopez, who has a record of 22-11 with a 2.29 ERA. Sarah Ladd also won nine games this season, including a win over Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

At the plate, Abby Dayton leads Utah with a .438 batting average. Haley Denning is hitting .411, while Kaylah Nelson has a batting average of .384 and a team-high 41 RBI. Julia Jimenez leads the team with five home runs.



This is the program’s 18th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and makes back-to-back seasons in which the Utes have reached the national stage. It also marks the sixth time in school history Utah has earned a tournament bid in consecutive campaigns.

Utah is 33-39 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 29-24 in the regional round. Those marks include Utah’s three-game regional sweep last season, when they disposed of Southern Illinois and Ole Miss at Dumke Family Softball Stadium, beginning a run that culminated in the program’s fifth trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Utes have also won their regional tournament in each of their last three postseason trips.





