After guiding the Red Rocks to the inaugural Pac-12 regular-season title, Tom Farden is the Pac-12 Coach of the Year. In his 10th year at Utah, Farden led the team to a 11-0 overall mark, 7-0 in the Pac-12. The 2019-20 season was his first as the sole head coach, taking over the Utah gymnastics program in April 2019 following his role as the co-head coach since 2016.

