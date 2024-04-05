Utah visits Los Angeles on 11-game road slide

Utah Jazz (29-47, in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-28, in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -13.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to stop its 11-game road skid when the Jazz visit Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 27-19 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.0.

The Jazz are 14-32 against conference opponents. Utah is third in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by John Collins averaging 8.5.

The Clippers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.7% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Clippers defeated the Jazz 117-103 in their last meeting on Dec. 9. Leonard led the Clippers with 41 points, and Collins led the Jazz with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Sexton is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Jazz: 0-10, averaging 106.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.