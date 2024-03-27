Utah State guard Mason Falslev has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Utah State's Mason Falslev (12) heads to the basket past Purdue's Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer (2) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. According to reports, Falslev has entered the NCAA transfer portal. | Michael Conroy

Mason Falslev’s time as a Utah State Aggie may be over.

According to a report by Verbal Commits — which tracks men’s college basketball players’ entry into the NCAA transfer portal — Falslev has entered his name into the portal, two days following former Aggie head coach Danny Sprinkle’s departure for Washington.

A former 3-star recruit out of Sky View High School in Cache Valley, Falslev initially signed with the University of Utah, but upon his return from a mission served in Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Falslev signed with hometown Utah State.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, Falslev redshirted his freshman year with the Aggies in 2023 and then stayed with the program following Ryan Odom’s departure for VCU. He was one of few Aggies that remained on the roster when Sprinkle took over the head coach job in Logan.

As a redshirt freshman this season, Falslev had something of a breakout campaign for USU, playing in 34 total games and averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assist per contest. Falslev became a key part of the Aggies’ starting lineup, with his raw athletic ability drawing notice.

In the wake of Utah State’s Round of 32 loss to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, Falslev publicly expressed his appreciation for his time at USU.

“I am so thankful the memories and friendships I made this year,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is something I’ll never forget! I want to thank everyone who cheered us on and believed in us… Shout out USU Hurd! Finally l want to thank the coaches for believing in me giving me a chance. I lived a dream this year.”

Falslev is the first scholarship athlete to enter the transfer portal for Utah State basketball since the season came to an end. Landon Brenchley, a sophomore guard also from Cache Valley, was reported to have entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night, as a graduate transfer.