Utah gymnastics led after three rotations but fell short of a national title again

The Utah Red Rocks react to Abby Paulson scoring a perfect 10.0 beam routine while competing in a gymnastics meet against Stanford and Utah State University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2024. According to College Gym News' postseason simulator, the Red Rocks have nearly a 75% chance to make a 48th trip to nationals.

FORT WORTH — Oh, so close. Again.

Utah gymnastics came agonizingly close to breaking a 29-year national title drought Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena.

The No. 5-ranked Red Rocks were in the lead — ahead of No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Cal and No. 4 Florida — following three rotations, in theory needing only a normal vault rotation to stay ahead of the competition and claim the title.

Moreover, Utah was coming off a lights out rotation on floor exercise and had been improving progressively event to event all afternoon.

But a pair of mistakes — a fall and a near fall — to start the Utes’ vault rotation ended the hope of Utah winning a 10th NCAA championship.

The Red Rocks finished third overall for the fourth straight year, behind the national champion Tigers — who are first-time champions — and the Bears.

Utah scored a 197.800, while LSU had a meet-winning 198.200, followed by Cal with a 197.850.

Florida finished fourth with a 197.4375.

This story will be updated.