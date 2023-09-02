UT vs. Rice live updates: Get latest scores, key plays from Texas Longhorns vs Owls game

Texas' season opener is upon us, at home this afternoon vs. Rice.

1st quarter: Texas' drive breaks down

There's 3:20 left in the first. The Horns still lead 7-3, but just punted the ball back to Rice, which will start its drive at the 15.

What you missed:

Adonai Mitchell has made his first catch of the season, an 11-yard gain for a first down.

Quinn Ewers has taken his first downfield shot of the season — an underthrown pass down the right sideline to Xavier Worthy, which Worthy couldn't come up with. Recall that deep throws were a season-long issue with Ewers throughout last season.

Also, Worthy is wearing No. 1 this year.

1st quarter: Score one for Jonathon Brooks

There's 5:48 left in the first quarter. Texas is still up 7-3.

Jonathon Brooks' 37-yard touchdown catch on the last drive was the Horns' first touchdown of the season. Keilan Robinson scored the first TD of 2022 (a 12-yard blocked punt return), Bijan Robinson's 18-yard catch from Hudson Card against Louisiana was the first score of 2021, Sam Ehlinger's 78-yard pass to Joshua Moore (on the very first play of the game) against UTEP was the first TD of 2020 and Ehlinger's 4-yard pass to Devin Duvernay against Louisiana Tech was the first TD of 2019.

1st quarter: Texas ... is leading

There's 7:27 left in the opening quarter. Texas is up 7-3.

Jonathan Brooks scored the Longhorns' first touchdown of the season on a nifty 37-yard quick screen pass from Quinn Ewers. Christian Jones and Jake Majors paved the way, and Brooks showed a good burst as he was untouched on his way to the end zone.

Suddenly, that failed fourth down seems further and further away. There's a buzz again at DKR.

1st quarter: Texas ... trails

Rice is leading 3-0, off a 43-yard field goal.

The Owls were given a short field, however, when Texas failed to convert a fourth-and-2 from its own 33-yard line on the Horns' first drive of the game. Quinn Ewers' play-action pass to Ja'Tavion Sanders went in and out of the tight end's hands. (The throw was low, and the catch wasn't an easy one.)

And yes, Rice got a field goal out of the short field for the early 3-0 lead, but the decision tells us Steve Sarkisian thought his team could convert it. This wasn't a fourth-and-inches thing. It was a fourth-and-2 play-calling decision.

Kickoff is upon us

The Longhorns and Owls are about to kick off at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Horns are favored by 35½ points.

