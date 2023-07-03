USMNT's Jesús Ferreira scores historic 2nd straight hat trick in 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago to clinch Gold Cup group

The U.S. Men's National Team cruised to a 6-0 Gold Cup win over Trinidad & Tobago in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday aided by a first-of-its kind hat trick from Jesús Ferreira.

The striker scored his third goal before halftime to record his second hat trick in two games after scoring three against St. Kitts & Nevis on Wednesday. In doing so, he became the first player in USMNT history to record hat tricks in consecutive games in international competition. He joins Landon Donovan as the only players in USMNT history with three career hat tricks in international competition.

Ferreira's third goal arrived on a penalty kick in the 47th minute that gave USA a 3-0 lead just before halftime. USA would add on three goals in the second half to win to secure a goal-differential edge over Jamaica to win Group A in Gold Cup play. Jamaica defeated St. Kitts & Nevis, 5-0, Sunday afternoon.

Team USA and Jamaica both advance to the Gold Cup's quarterfinal round. Trinidad & Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis are eliminated.

Ferreira opened scoring with a goal off his right foot from the center of the box on an assist from DeJuan Jones.

He knocked in his second goal with his left foot after corralling a rebound from the grasp of goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

His third goal made history before Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Brandon Vazquez added three more in the second half to ensure the goal-differential advantage over Jamaica.

Jesús Ferreira worked his way into the Team USA history books on Sunday. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images for USSF)

USA now awaits Tuesday's results from Group D to determine its quarterfinal opponent.