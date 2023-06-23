USMNT vs Jamaica: How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, stream

After claiming a second straight CONCACAF Nations League title, the USMNT now aims to defend another trophy — the Gold Cup — beginning when they face Jamaica in the tournament curtain-raiser on Saturday (10 pm ET).

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Gold Cup, B.J. Callaghan’s tenure as interim head coach of the USMNT will end, and former head coach Gregg Berhalter will be the new head coach once again. After winning his first two games in charge, Callaghan is six games away from lifting a second trophy in a month’s time.

With just three players — goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson and winger Alejandro Zendejas — held over from the Nations League squad, opportunity is the name of the game this Gold Cup with just five players on the roster having won more than 25 international caps. 14 players have single-digit cap totals, including all but one midfielder (Cristian Roldan) and two forwards (Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris).

How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 pm ET, Saturday

TV channel, streaming in English: FS1

TV channel, streaming in Español : Univision

USMNT schedule – 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois

vs St. Kitts and Nevis**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri

vs Trinidad and Tobago**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina

