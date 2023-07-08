USMNT vs Canada: How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, stream

For the second time in three weeks, the blossoming rivalry between the USMNT and Canada is set to be renewed when they face off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup in Cincinnati on Sunday (7:30 pm ET).

Round 1 of the summer went the Americans' way, as a first-team squad cruised past their northern neighbors in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League. Now, it's up to the USMNT's de facto B-team to replicate the outcome against a mix-and-match Canada side.

After becoming the first player in USMNT history to score back-to-back hat tricks — in a pair of 6-0 victories — Jesus Ferreira will try to complete his hat trick of hat tricks as he runs away from the pack in the Golden Boot race with six after three games (no other player still playing in the tournament has scored more than two). 21 games into his USMNT career, Ferreira has 14 goals to his name, with seven already this calendar year.

The winner of USMNT vs Canada will face either Panama or Qatar in the semifinals in San Diego on Wednesday.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel, streaming in English: FS1

TV Channel, streaming en Español: Univision

USMNT schedule - 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Draw 1-1 vs Jamaica -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Chicago, Illinois

Win 6-0 vs St. Kitts and Nevis -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- St. Louis, Missouri

Win 6-0 Trinidad and Tobago -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Charlotte, North Carolina

vs Canada -- July 9, 7:30pm ET — Cincinnati, Ohio

