USMNT upcoming schedule - Friendlies against Uzbekistan, Oman

It's go time for the United States men's national team program in a big year, one that started with a friendly in Texas as the January camp gave opportunities to youngsters.

It was not only an MLS-only affair, it was a very young unit taking on an inexperienced group of Slovenia upstarts with around 130 total caps between the two sides. The player ratings show some performances beyond their years, too. Those youngsters still have a big fight on their hands to make in-roads into Gregg Berhalter's A-side, but made their cases for the Olympics in Paris, too.

In fact only two January participants were named to Berhalter’s roster for March’s CONCACAF Nations League matches in Texas, and the Yanks rebounded from a dicey semifinal to cruise past Mexico in the final.

The USMNT will play Colombia and Brazil this month in Stateside pre-Copa America friendlies before embarking on a very workable group stage against Uruguay, Bolivia, and Panama.

USMNT in 2024: Upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** Copa America 2024 | **** Gold Cup

MLS-heavy January camp *

vs Slovenia — Saturday, Jan. 20 — Loss 0-1 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Nations League semifinal **

vs Jamaica — March 21 — Won 3-1 (aet) — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Nations League final or 3rd place game **

vs Mexico — March 24 — Won 2-0 — Recap & highlights | Player ratings

Friendly *

vs Colombia — Saturday, June 8 - Commanders Field, Landover, Maryland - 5:30pm ET

vs Brazil — Wednesday, June 12 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida - 7pm ET

Copa America 2024 *** — June 20 - July 14 in United States

vs Bolivia — Sunday, June 23 — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas — 6pm ET

vs Panama — Thursday, June 27 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia — 6pm ET

vs Uruguay — Monday, July 1 — Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri — 9pm ET

Paris Olympics (U-23s) — July 24 - August 10 in France

Friendlies *— Sept. 2-10

Friendlies *— Oct. 7-15

Friendlies *— Nov. 11-19

Looking ahead, the big news surrounding the USMNT in February is that they now know where they will be playing their group stage games at the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Two of the games will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the other will be at Seattle's Lumen Field.

The Yanks closed out their 2023 with a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago, and getting past the Caribbean nation — home and away — guaranteed the USMNT a spot in the Copa America to be played across the USA next summer.

Before that? The Yanks moved past a 3-1 steamrolling by Germany, a loss which included a terrific Christian Pulisic goal by clobbering Ghana 4-0. The split came a month after the 2026 World Cup cycle officially began with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in St. Louis, followed by a 4-0 blowout of Oman in St. Paul.

A late three-goal first-leg explosion put the Yanks just 90 minutes away from their place, but a Sergino Dest tantrum led to a red card and a tougher second leg. Still, the USMNT is in the draw for Copa America 2024.

What was the state of the USMNT at the end of 2023?

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT's Summer of 2023 was a mixed bag.

The 'A team' rocked the CONCACAF Nations League but a young, MLS-heavy team showed its inexperience and that it expected too much from its depth at the confederation level.

The program was very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge and then fellow Berhalter assistant B.J. Callaghan took over on an interim basis until Gregg Berhalter retook the wheel.

Callaghan delivered the CONCACAF Nations League title, as the USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in the final to secure a second-straight trophy. Berhalter's assistant stayed in charge for the Gold Cup this summer, but Berhalter has been put back in charge after being given a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The Yanks didn't win the Gold Cup, however, as they wobbled to a 1-1 draw with Jamaica and pounded St. Kitts and Nevis as well as Trinidad and Tobago. But they needed penalties to get past Canada before falling to Panama in spot kicks. It's not a huge surprise given the stretch in depth expected from the player pool, but disappointing nonetheless.

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer's new sporting director and has made some huge decisions (with more coming up) as the USMNT's talented youngsters need help from elsewhere in this organization with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.

Below, the USMNT's set of results for 2023 as well as a look at what's ahead of the team.

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT

TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT in 2023

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

vs. Serbia* -- Jan. 25, 10 pm ET -- Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights

vs. Colombia* -- Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** -- March 24, 8 pm ET -- Win 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings

vs El Salvador** -- March 27, 7:30pm ET -- Win 1-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico* -- April 19, 10:22pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

vs Mexico ** -- June 15, 10pm ET -- Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Canada** -- June 18, 8:30pm ET -- Win 2-0 | Recap & highlights

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19

vs Jamaica**** -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Drew 1-1

vs Saint Kitts and Nevis**** -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- Win 6-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Trinidad and Tobago**** -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Win 6-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Canada**** — July 9, 7:30pm ET — Drew 2-2, won on penalty kicks 3-2 | Recap & highlights

vs Panama**** — July 12, 7:30pm ET — Drew 1-1, lost on penalty kicks 4-3 | Recap & highlights

Friendlies in September and October

vs Uzbekistan* — Sept. 9, 5:30pm ET — Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Oman* — September 12, 8:30pm ET — Win 4-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Germany* -- October 14, 3pm ET -- Loss 3-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Ghana* -- October 17, 8:30pm ET -- Won 4-0 | Recap & highlights

2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

vs Trinidad and Tobago** -- November 16, 9pm ET — Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Trinidad and Tobago** -- November 20, 7pm ET — Loss 1-2 | Recap & highlights

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* -- June 1 -- Win 3-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs. Uruguay* -- June 5 -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

CONCACAF Nations League

vs. Grenada** -- June 10 -- Win 5-0 | Recap & highlights

at El Salvador** -- June 14 -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Japan* -- Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) -- Loss 2-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

vs Saudi Arabia* -- Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights | Player ratings

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B

vs. Wales*** -- Nov. 21, 2 pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights | Analysis | Player ratings

vs. England*** -- Nov. 25, 2 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights | Analysis | Player ratings

vs. Iran*** -- Nov. 29, 2 pm ET -- Win 1-0 | Recap, highlights, analysis | Player ratings

Last 16

vs. Netherlands*** -- Dec. 3, 10 am ET -- Loss 3-1 | Recap, analysis, highlights

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador -- Sept. 2 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Canada -- Sept. 5 -- Draw 1-1

at Honduras -- Sept. 8 -- Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica -- Oct. 7 -- Win 1-0

at Panama -- Oct. 10 -- Loss 0-1

vs. Costa Rica -- Oct. 13 -- Win 2-1

vs. Mexico -- Nov. 12 -- Win 2-0

at Jamaica -- Nov. 16 -- Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador -- Jan. 27 -- Win 1-0

at Canada -- Jan. 30 -- Loss 0-2

vs. Honduras -- Feb. 2 -- Win 3-0

at Mexico -- March 24 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Panama -- March 27 -- Win 5-1

at Costa Rica -- March 30 -- Loss 0-2

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada -- 28 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +16 - automatic qualification

Mexico -- 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 - automatic qualification

USMNT -- 25 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +11 - automatic qualification

Panama -- 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica -- 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador -- 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras -- 4 points (ELIMINATED)