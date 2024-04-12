USF Bulls offensive line now has more cornerstones than question marks

TAMPA — He scanned the offensive line depth chart he inherited and recoiled, like a steak lover staring at a veggie menu. Alex Golesh saw few appealing options, and nothing fulfilling.

It was at that point, perhaps more than any other, that USF’s new coach understood he wasn’t facing a mere rebuild, but a wholesale reclamation.

“We had to go get some guys out of the portal, junior college,” recalled Golesh, hired in December 2022. “I feel like I watched more O-linemen (on film) that first month and a half than I ever have.”

Behind the exhaustive recruiting efforts of a staff that included a 26-year-old line coach (Tyler Hudanick), Golesh and Co. pieced together a unit — Football Bowl Subdivision transfers, holdovers and rookies — that was serviceable if not always sturdy.

USF ranked 115th nationally in sacks allowed (3.3 a game), but Golesh was quick to note many factors (timing of play calls, protection breakdowns elsewhere, periodic failure of receivers to get open) attributed to that number. USF also finished 32nd in rushing offense (182.8 yards) and kept scramble-centric quarterback Byrum Brown upright all season.

“That group just continued to grow throughout the year and took so much pride in what they were doing,” Golesh said.

Today, the unit trends more toward formidable than flimsy. When the Bulls hit Corbett Stadium for their annual spring game Saturday, Golesh will have enough offensive linemen for a bona fide intrasquad scrimmage — a notion that seemed laughable a year ago.

“I still feel like the depth has got to continue to grow,” Golesh said, “but I feel like it’s really become a strong suit in terms of culture and development within our program.”

Four of the five linemen who started in the Boca Raton Bowl annihilation of Syracuse are back. The only departure is left tackle (and third-day NFL draft prospect) Donovan Jennings. Joining the quartet of returners is junior left guard Andrew Kilfoyl, who started seven games last year before suffering an injury; and Tennessee transfer RJ Perry, who made six starts at four different positions.

Three freshmen — including 6-foot-6, 305-pound Gaither High standout Tyreek Major — and Vanderbilt transfer Junior Uzebu were added during the recruiting season.

“It’s been good having a year under the belt,” said senior Mike Lofton, a Calvary Christian alumnus and UCF transfer whose 1,050 snaps last season were most of any Football Bowl Subdivision center (according to Pro Football Focus).

“Things just come by so much smoother, so much slower, especially when we run such a fast-paced offense. I’m not really running around like a chicken with my head cut off. It’s a lot more slowed down to me.”

In the crapshoot that’s recruiting, the Bulls hit on essentially every transfer brought in to surround Lofton.

Zane Herring, confined mostly to special teams in three seasons at FSU, started 12 games at right guard and was honorable mention on the coaches’ All-American Athletic Conference team. Houston transfer Derek Bowman, who played in 15 games in three seasons with the Cougars, made 10 starts at right tackle.

Perry, who never started a game in three seasons at Tennessee, made at least one start at every position except center. Even freshman Cole Skinner cracked the rotation, making three starts at left guard.

“These are guys that just needed their opportunity and found it here,” Golesh said. “They just really became a bright spot of what we’re doing.”

A full season immersed in Golesh’s system and culture has allowed the group to jell further, and perhaps solidify into the anchor of what should be one of the conference’s most experienced offenses. Of USF’s nine returning offensive starters, seven started at least 10 games in 2023.

“Right now, the culture in that (offensive line) room I would say is at an elite level,” Golesh said.

“And by that I mean, how much guys are spending time in here just teaching the young guys. How much time guys are spending in here after (practice) working on their craft, meeting throughout the day — just totally voluntary — coming in and saying, “I want to know more, I want to know more.’”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com.

USF spring game

Where: Corbett Stadium (USF soccer stadium)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Tickets: Sold out

Radio: 102.5-FM or Bulls Unlimited (via USF Bulls app or TuneIn Radio)

Live broadcast: None. USF football’s social channels (X, Facebook, Instagram) will provide real-time highlights of big plays throughout the game, as well as a live stream of coach Alex Golesh’s postgame news conference on X.

• • •

