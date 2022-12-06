USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu wins 2022 Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award

USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu has won the 2022 Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award. Tuipulotu becomes the second Trojan in the last three years to win this award (Talanoa Hufanga in 2020) and the ninth all-time since the Defensive Player of the Year became its own award in 1983. Tuipulotu has made first team All-Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons. He leads the nation with 12.5 sacks this season, becoming just the third Trojan in the last 30 seasons to have at least 12 sacks in a season. He's also second in FBS with 21.0 tackles for loss, the most by a Trojan since Kenechi Udeze had 26 in 2003.