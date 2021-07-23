USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote, paying his own way at Ohio State, awaiting transfer eligibility

In some ways, it was the worst kept secret on the Ohio State beat. Former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote was added to the student directory recently, and was also spotted hanging out with the linebackers in some social media posts.

So, unless there was a mistake at the OSU registrar’s office, or someone created a hologram of the former 5-star prospect, the writing was on the wall, ceilings, and all four corners of the Buckeye football room that he was at least at Ohio State and participating in team activities.

But, there had not been confirmation from Ohio State until Friday. While speaking at Big Ten media days, head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Gaoteote is indeed in the mix.

“He’s paying his own way right now,” Day told reporters Friday. “And then we’re going to hear from the NCAA about his eligibility here maybe in a few weeks — and then we’ll go from there.”

The Buckeyes had their attention on a transfer at the linebacker spot all along. With the top four in the rotation moving on because of graduation, it left a big hole in terms of experience and depth. Ohio State seemingly felt good about its chances with Tennessee transfer Henry To’oTo’o, but he picked Alabama. Once that happened, OSU quickly turned to Gaoteote who seemed to be intrigued.

And that’s where we are today.

Sep 29, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some may be wondering why Gaoteote isn’t immediately eligible because of the one-time transfer rules that are now in play, but Day says this one doesn’t fit that model. “This is not that,” Day said. “This is more of an eligibility situation.”

So for now, all we can tell you is stay tuned. It appears that both Ohio State and Gaoteote are on the same page with his ability to add something to the Buckeye linebacking corps immediately, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if he’ll get that chance this year.

Your move NCAA.

