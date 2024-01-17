When will USC QB Caleb Williams be drafted? Bears, Commanders lead top predictions

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Since his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2022, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is considered one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory. He's drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah and Kansas City Chiefs' two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his improvisational skills outside the pocket.

Those are lofty comparisons but the Trojans quarterback threw for more than 10,000 yards and scored 120 total touchdowns in 37 college games played. He's very likely to hear his name called early come April for the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a number of quarterback-needy teams selecting high in the draft.

But where could he land? There's some debate on how long he'll last before hearing his name called. Here is where several mock drafts project Williams going in the NFL Draft.

QB Caleb Williams draft predictions

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: No. 1 to the Chicago Bears

Middlehurst-Schwartz says: "Landing Williams, an abundantly creative and dynamic passer, had to be all general manager Ryan Poles could have hoped for when he swung the trade with the Carolina Panthers last year that would give the team this pick. In taking Williams, Chicago can set itself up with a more favorable timeline to compete as it continues to build out its roster and provide the support that Fields lacked for most of his tenure."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 1 to the Chicago Bears

Brugler writes: "Williams isn’t a perfect prospect, by any means, but he is the favorite for No. 1 because of his playmaking instincts. He needs to be more consistent, but his poise and creativity are what make him special."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 2 to the Washington Commanders

Iyer says: "The Commanders can bring the Washington, D.C., native home now that he's officially declared and get a desired franchise QB option for their looming new coaching staff after they hit the wall with overwhelmed Sam Howell. Williams, despite some disappointment to end his Trojans career, remains the complete dual-threat dynamo and worthy team leader."

Jordan Reid, ESPN: No. 1 to the Chicago Bears

Reid writes: "General manager Ryan Poles could draft a signal-caller he can tie to his tenure. Williams remains my QB1 and No. 2 overall prospect, with terrific arm talent, accuracy and creativity under center. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner threw 72 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions over the past two seasons."

Ryan Fowler, Draft Network: No. 2 to the Washington Commanders

Fowler says: "Twelve years after taking Robert Griffin III with the second overall selection, Washington keeps Caleb Williams home (attended Gonzaga College High School in DC) to be the face of the franchise. It's a massive draft for Washington this spring (six picks within the top 105 selections) and I don't expect newly-minted exec Adam Peters to get cute."

2024 NFL Draft odds: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the betting favorite to be the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. According to DraftKings odds, Williams (-900) is the most likely choice to be the first pick ahead of UNC quarterback Drake Maye (+450).

2024 NFL Draft date, how to watch

When: April 25-27, 2024

Where: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where does Caleb Williams land in latest 2024 NFL mock drafts?