USC makes top six for defensive line transfer Jay’Viar Suggs

Jay’Viar Suggs is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from Division II Grand Valley State. In the transfer portal, Suggs has narrowed his top six programs to USC, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida State and Kentucky.

In 2023, Suggs recorded 5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss to go along with 4 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 21 total tackles.

USC is trying to add depth to a defensive line that is improved but still lacking depth and size with the transition to the Big Ten Conference under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. The Trojans might not have elite options available in the portal, since there is such a premium placed on top defensive tackles — there aren’t many superstars available at that position — but they still need to pick up the decent tackles which are still available and beef up their depth chart. USC needs more bodies to deal with the attrition which is a regular part of football. Right now, the Trojans are alarmingly thin and have to bring in more portal reinforcements.

Suggs has two years of eligibility remaining.

