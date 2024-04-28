USC’s Kyon Barrs gets tryout offer with Tennessee Titans

The NFL-eligible members of the 2023 USC Trojans are trying to find homes in pro football in 2024. Some players were picked in the NFL draft. Others have signed deals as undrafted free agents. Others are getting tryout offers with NFL teams. One player in this latter category is defensive lineman Kyon Barrs. The Trojan who transferred from Arizona has received a tryout invitation from the Tennessee Titans.

Kyon Barrs was not the hugely explosive, high-impact player USC hoped he would be. That goes for a lot of players on the 2023 USC defense, a group which consistently and widely failed to reach its potential. Bear Alexander was an exceptionally strong player on last year’s defense, but he was the exception in that regard, not the rule. Kyon Barrs was not expcted to be taken in the 2024 NFL draft, and he wasn’t. No one should be surprised that a minicamp tryout offer is all he could attain. He is not getting shortchanged here. Now is his big chance to step up his game and make a statement. Let’s see what he can do with the Titans.

The Tennessee #Titans are set to have former USC and Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs at their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, a source tells @247Sports. Had 120 career college tackles. Was an All-Pac 12 selection at Arizona in 2021 when he had 33 tackles and five sacks.… pic.twitter.com/Otg08wihWz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 28, 2024

