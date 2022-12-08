USC handles CSUF from start to finish in 64-50 win
USC men's basketball led the entire way in a 64-50 win over Cal State Fullerton. Tre White scored a career-high 15 points and Kobe Johnson added 14 as well.
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and JB Long discussed USC's 64-50 win over Cal State Fullerton and how the Trojans' defense continues to win them games.
USC freshman Tre White scored a career-high 15 points against Cal State Fullerton. He caught up with Pac-12 Networks to talk about what went well for him.
The Border Patrol supervisor was found guilty of murdering four women in Laredo. Prosecutors said he used his agency-issued handgun in the killings.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
After the Warriors' stunning loss to the Jazz in the final seconds, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Wednesday night.
The Celtics have been nearly unstoppable this year.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha purchased a larger estate in Atherton, California, months before selling their $31.2 million dollar home in the same town.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?
Charles Barkley breaks down the state of the Bulls and gives his two cents on what the team should do.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Fournier and Quickley are drawing the most interest.
Three Warriors starters will be out vs. the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The family of Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba disputed a report from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay about the wide receiver's injury status.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Draymond Green reacted to Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin grabbing Steph Curry's leg during Monday night's matchup at Chase Center.
Who has the best chance to win it all? Brazil is the betting favorite while defending World Cup champions France play England on Saturday.