USC’s Caleb Williams tosses 6 touchdowns in win at Colorado
USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for six touchdowns and 403 yards in a 48-41 win at Colorado on September 30, 2023.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
