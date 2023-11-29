USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-Big 12 football team: Gordon, Sarkisian earn top awards

After a regular season in which it finished in first place in the conference standings, Texas took up the most spots on the 2023 All-Big 12 football team selected by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s team that covers the league. Longhorns claimed six of the 25 spots on USA TODAY's team. Oklahoma had four honorees while Oklahoma State, which will play UT in Saturday's Big 12 title game, had three.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II edged out Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the player of the year award. Texas' Steve Sarkisian earned coach of the year honors while West Virginia defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr., was chosen as the newcomer of the year.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, left, is the Big 12 player of the year on the USA TODAY Sports Network's all-conference team. He edged out Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the honor.

Gordon, Gabriel and Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe were the unanimous selections.

Twelve of the league's 14 schools placed at least one player on the team. TCU and Baylor were without selections.

Eight writers who cover Big 12 football on a daily basis for the USA TODAY Sports Network voted on the team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma*

Running back: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State*

Running back: Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Texas

Wide receiver: Drake Stoops, Oklahoma

Tight end: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Offensive line: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Offensive line: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State*

Offensive line: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Offensive line: Lokahi Pauole, Central Florida

Offensive line: Christian Jones, Texas

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Defensive line: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Defensive line: Austin Booker, Kansas

Defensive line: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Linebacker: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Linebacker: Jaylan Ford, Texas

Linebacker: Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State

Defensive back: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

Defensive back: Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Defensive back: T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Defensive back: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Bert Auburn, Texas

P: Ryan Rehkow, BYU

AP: Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

AWARDS

Player of the Year: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Coach of the Year: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas claims most spots on USA TODAY Sports Network's All-Big 12 team