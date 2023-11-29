USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-Big 12 football team: Gordon, Sarkisian earn top awards
After a regular season in which it finished in first place in the conference standings, Texas took up the most spots on the 2023 All-Big 12 football team selected by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s team that covers the league. Longhorns claimed six of the 25 spots on USA TODAY's team. Oklahoma had four honorees while Oklahoma State, which will play UT in Saturday's Big 12 title game, had three.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II edged out Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the player of the year award. Texas' Steve Sarkisian earned coach of the year honors while West Virginia defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr., was chosen as the newcomer of the year.
Gordon, Gabriel and Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe were the unanimous selections.
Twelve of the league's 14 schools placed at least one player on the team. TCU and Baylor were without selections.
Eight writers who cover Big 12 football on a daily basis for the USA TODAY Sports Network voted on the team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma*
Running back: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State*
Running back: Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Texas
Wide receiver: Drake Stoops, Oklahoma
Tight end: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Offensive line: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Offensive line: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State*
Offensive line: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Offensive line: Lokahi Pauole, Central Florida
Offensive line: Christian Jones, Texas
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Nelson Ceaser, Houston
Defensive line: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Defensive line: Austin Booker, Kansas
Defensive line: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Linebacker: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Linebacker: Jaylan Ford, Texas
Linebacker: Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State
Defensive back: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
Defensive back: Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Defensive back: T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Defensive back: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Bert Auburn, Texas
P: Ryan Rehkow, BYU
AP: Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
AWARDS
Player of the Year: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Coach of the Year: Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
