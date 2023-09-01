USA TODAY Sports' 2023 NFL predictions: Who makes playoffs, wins Super Bowl 58, MVP and more?

The 2023 season, the 104th in the history of the NFL, is nearly here – the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs set to host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kick off the campaign. But before we make predictions on that game and the 283 others that will determine Super Bowl 58's participants, USA TODAY Sports' resident NFL experts will first forecast the division winners, playoff fields, conference and Super Bowl champs plus all the winners of the league's major individual awards. Nate Davis has also provided an updated regular-season record projection for all 32 teams (below) with the preseason now complete.

Now, without further ado, start stashing the receipts:

