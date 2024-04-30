USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest 2024 Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year watchlist

The girls lacrosse action underway this spring has provided the perfect storyboard for the anticipated moments taking center stage on August 25, when the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards will showcase top athletes from across the U.S.

The HSSA is the country’s largest high school athletic recognition program, with 20 regional programs and a national awards program that honors athletic achievement. Part of that spotlight shines on the talented high school girls lacrosse athletes, which includes this impressive group who have landed on the 2024 watchlist for the HSSA Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year (so far).

(USA TODAY)

Emma Abbazia — SR, A | Greenwich High School | Greenwich, Connecticut

Fiona Allen — SR, M | Saint Ignatius College Prep | Chicago, Illinois

Emma Arico — SR, M | Detroit Country Day School | Beverly Hills, Michigan

Kelly Blake — SR, M | Medfield High School | Medfield, Massachusetts

Emma Burke — SR, M | Loyola Academy | Wilmette, Illinois

Tess Calabria — SR, M | St. Anthony’s High School | Melville, New York

Sienna Cassella — SR, M | Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School | Bradenton, Florida

Maeve Cavanaugh — JR, M | Archbishop Spalding High School | Severn, Maryland

Sienna Chirieleison — JR, M | Trinity High School | Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Alyssa Chung — SR, A | Severna Park High School | Severna Park, Maryland

Kali Cleary — SR, M | Gulf Coast High School | Naples, Florida

Ava-Claire Collins — SR, M | Chapin High School | Chapin, South Carolina

Emma Connerty — JR, M | Notre Dame Academy | Hingham, Massachusetts

Charlotte Corkins — SR, M | Colorado Academy | Denver, Colorado

Reilly Cormier — SR, A | Northfield High School | Denver, Colorado

Mileena Cotter — SR, M | Salem High School | Canton, Michigan

Megan Doyle — SR, M | Weymouth High School | Weymouth, Massachusetts

Shannon Earley — SR, M | Benet Academy | Lisle, Illinois

Ryann Frechette — SR, A | Bartram Trail High School | St Johns, Florida

Kayla Gilmore — SR, M | William Floyd High School | Shirley, New York

Scarlett Gilner — SO, M | Chapel Hill High School | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Molly Guzik — SR, M | Spencerport High School | Spencerport, New York

Lexi Gwaku — SR, G | Haddonfield Memorial High School | Haddonfield, New Jersey

Clark Hamilton — SR, A | Blessed Trinity Catholic High School | Roswell, Georgia

Morgan Handzel — SR, M | Blessed Trinity Catholic High School | Roswell, Georgia

Summer Harrell — SR, M | Newtown High School | Sandy Hook, Connecticut

Jane Hilsabeck — SR, M | Notre Dame Academy | Hingham, Massachusetts

Zoe Horwitz — JR, M | American Heritage High School | Plantation, Florida

Izzy Hughes — SR, M | Lake Highland Prep | Orlando, Florida

Vanni Intini — JR, A | Fayetteville Academy | Fayetteville, North Carolina

Madeline Jensen — SR, G | Benet Academy | Lisle, Illinois

Hadley Keating — SR, A | Detroit Country Day School | Beverly Hills, Michigan

Brooke Kelly — SR, A | Marietta High School | Marietta, Georgia

Azaria LeJeune-Woloszyn — SR, D | Churchill High School | Livonia, Michigan

Caroline Ling — SR, A | Springboro High School | Springboro, Ohio

Bailey Lower — SR, M | Nantucket High School | Nantucket, Massachusetts

Susan Lowther — SR, M | Riverview High School | Sarasota, Florida

Ella Lucia — SR, M | Bloomfield Hills High School | Bloomfield Twp, Michigan

Taylor Mcgovern — SR, A | Stoneman Douglas High School | Parkland, Florida

Megan O’Brien — SR, A | Morristown High School | Morristown, New Jersey

Eliza Osburn — SR, M | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ceci Patterson — JR, G | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut

Emma Penczek — JR, M | Manchester Valley High School | Manchester, Maryland

Alexia Reber — SR, D | The Bryn Mawr School | Baltimore, Maryland

Devon Russell — SR, M | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut

Hope Schoudel — SR, G | Darien High School | Darien, Connecticut

Sadie Stafford — SR, M | Darien High School | Darien, Connecticut

Korrigan Sweeney — SR, G | Owen J. Roberts High School | Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Lexie Tully — SR, M | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut

Alex Whitecliffe — JR, M | Cherokee High School | Canton, Georgia

