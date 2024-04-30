USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest 2024 Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year watchlist
The girls lacrosse action underway this spring has provided the perfect storyboard for the anticipated moments taking center stage on August 25, when the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards will showcase top athletes from across the U.S.
The HSSA is the country’s largest high school athletic recognition program, with 20 regional programs and a national awards program that honors athletic achievement. Part of that spotlight shines on the talented high school girls lacrosse athletes, which includes this impressive group who have landed on the 2024 watchlist for the HSSA Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year (so far).
(USA TODAY)
Emma Abbazia — SR, A | Greenwich High School | Greenwich, Connecticut
Fiona Allen — SR, M | Saint Ignatius College Prep | Chicago, Illinois
Emma Arico — SR, M | Detroit Country Day School | Beverly Hills, Michigan
Kelly Blake — SR, M | Medfield High School | Medfield, Massachusetts
Emma Burke — SR, M | Loyola Academy | Wilmette, Illinois
Tess Calabria — SR, M | St. Anthony’s High School | Melville, New York
Sienna Cassella — SR, M | Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School | Bradenton, Florida
Maeve Cavanaugh — JR, M | Archbishop Spalding High School | Severn, Maryland
Sienna Chirieleison — JR, M | Trinity High School | Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Alyssa Chung — SR, A | Severna Park High School | Severna Park, Maryland
Kali Cleary — SR, M | Gulf Coast High School | Naples, Florida
Ava-Claire Collins — SR, M | Chapin High School | Chapin, South Carolina
Emma Connerty — JR, M | Notre Dame Academy | Hingham, Massachusetts
Charlotte Corkins — SR, M | Colorado Academy | Denver, Colorado
Reilly Cormier — SR, A | Northfield High School | Denver, Colorado
Mileena Cotter — SR, M | Salem High School | Canton, Michigan
Megan Doyle — SR, M | Weymouth High School | Weymouth, Massachusetts
Shannon Earley — SR, M | Benet Academy | Lisle, Illinois
Ryann Frechette — SR, A | Bartram Trail High School | St Johns, Florida
Kayla Gilmore — SR, M | William Floyd High School | Shirley, New York
Scarlett Gilner — SO, M | Chapel Hill High School | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Molly Guzik — SR, M | Spencerport High School | Spencerport, New York
Lexi Gwaku — SR, G | Haddonfield Memorial High School | Haddonfield, New Jersey
Clark Hamilton — SR, A | Blessed Trinity Catholic High School | Roswell, Georgia
Morgan Handzel — SR, M | Blessed Trinity Catholic High School | Roswell, Georgia
Summer Harrell — SR, M | Newtown High School | Sandy Hook, Connecticut
Jane Hilsabeck — SR, M | Notre Dame Academy | Hingham, Massachusetts
Zoe Horwitz — JR, M | American Heritage High School | Plantation, Florida
Izzy Hughes — SR, M | Lake Highland Prep | Orlando, Florida
Vanni Intini — JR, A | Fayetteville Academy | Fayetteville, North Carolina
Madeline Jensen — SR, G | Benet Academy | Lisle, Illinois
Hadley Keating — SR, A | Detroit Country Day School | Beverly Hills, Michigan
Brooke Kelly — SR, A | Marietta High School | Marietta, Georgia
Azaria LeJeune-Woloszyn — SR, D | Churchill High School | Livonia, Michigan
Caroline Ling — SR, A | Springboro High School | Springboro, Ohio
Bailey Lower — SR, M | Nantucket High School | Nantucket, Massachusetts
Susan Lowther — SR, M | Riverview High School | Sarasota, Florida
Ella Lucia — SR, M | Bloomfield Hills High School | Bloomfield Twp, Michigan
Taylor Mcgovern — SR, A | Stoneman Douglas High School | Parkland, Florida
Megan O’Brien — SR, A | Morristown High School | Morristown, New Jersey
Eliza Osburn — SR, M | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Ceci Patterson — JR, G | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut
Emma Penczek — JR, M | Manchester Valley High School | Manchester, Maryland
Alexia Reber — SR, D | The Bryn Mawr School | Baltimore, Maryland
Devon Russell — SR, M | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut
Hope Schoudel — SR, G | Darien High School | Darien, Connecticut
Sadie Stafford — SR, M | Darien High School | Darien, Connecticut
Korrigan Sweeney — SR, G | Owen J. Roberts High School | Pottstown, Pennsylvania
Lexie Tully — SR, M | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut
Alex Whitecliffe — JR, M | Cherokee High School | Canton, Georgia
From the HSSA
Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.
