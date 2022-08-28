USA TODAY calls Scott Frost-led Nebraska an ‘unmitigated disaster’

The criticism is piling up on Scott Frost and Nebraska Football, 24 hours after their 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. USA TODAY has joined in on the criticism as writer Paul Myerberg has compared the current state of the Cornhusker program to a natural disaster.

An oil spill, a bridge collapse, an industrial explosion, that old black-and-white video of two trains colliding — this is what has come to represent what was once one of the proudest programs in the Bowl Subdivision.

Well, at least he didn’t mention the controversy over Scott Frost’s offensive line statement/joke prior to leaving for Dublin.

His comments last week about offensive linemen throwing up “15 to 20” times during practice had to have been met with shrugged shoulders by a disheartened fan base, which must feel the urge to upchuck at least that many times every fall Saturday.

Oh good, he didn’t forget.

Take a look below as we’ve cultivated other national media opinions about Scott Frost and Nebraska Football.

You all saw it Saturday. It was the start of what’s going to be a long, hard season. https://t.co/SpwzUOki8V — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 28, 2022

Scott Frost didn’t wait for the other shoe to fall on his team. He dropped it himself. My column on the onside kick, the late playcalls on defense and Nebraska’s line of scrimmage struggles in a line of scrimmage league. #huskers https://t.co/axin8lcRR0 — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 27, 2022

After another devastating loss for Nebraska, it is officially time to start the clock on Scott Frost. "This is not the type of season anyone in Lincoln wanted to see, but it’s reality for Nebraska." 📚 @mitchshermanhttps://t.co/uFs1ZQ58QB pic.twitter.com/7pnrocyO1y — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 28, 2022

Scott Frost when he gets back to Lincoln pic.twitter.com/WSsyEnQBx2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 27, 2022

I still can’t believe Nebraska did that onside kick. Give Scott Frost a little momentum and he says fuck it let’s go crazy — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost was basically forced to hire a special teams coordinator as a condition of keeping his job, then comes out in the first game and calls an onside kick with an 11-point lead, immediately blows lead. I almost respect it. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) August 27, 2022

Since hiring Scott Frost in 2018, the Huskers are 5-21 in one-score games. That's the worst record in FBS over that span. pic.twitter.com/pEUhKujuBd — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 27, 2022

"I think we're going to have to learn as an offensive staff that you've got to be a little creative in this league." Scott Frost after Nebraska's loss to Northwestern 👀 pic.twitter.com/D1ccynDNPH — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost at Nebraska is: A) 5-21 in 1-score games

B) 0-13 vs. AP Top 25 teams

C) 10-29 vs. P5 teams

D) 15-30 overall

E) All the above It's "E." It's always "E." — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost getting fired on the tarmac of a Nebraska airport after 8 hours in Jetblue business class is the perfect end to this story — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost's UCF went 4-0 in 1-score games in 2017. In his other 5+ years as HC, he is 6-24 in them. Defies pretty much everything we've ever thought we knew about close games and randomness. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 27, 2022

Column: Nebraska had every reason to get rid of Scott Frost last year. Instead, it kept him around to produce what may be his biggest blunder yet — the onside onslaught in Ireland. C'mon, man. https://t.co/jvrQwde5S7 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire