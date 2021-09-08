USA TODAY bowl projections call for old Cotton Bowl reunion in Atlanta

My first years of being a college football fan meant many things, one of them being that January 1 meant that Notre Dame and Texas A&M would play in the Cotton Bowl.

It didn’t literally happen every year but certainly felt like it did to a youngster as the Fighting Irish and Aggies met in Dallas three times between New Year’s Day in 1988 and 1994.

USA TODAY has released their updated bowl projections and have Notre Dame and Texas A&M meeting again in the postseason but this time in the Peach Bowl which is to be played on December 30 this year.

Obviously Notre Dame fans are hoping for a third trip to the College Football Playoff in four seasons but a lot of cleaning up needs to be done in order for that to occur.

The Irish survived a scare at Florida State last week while Texas A&M blasted Kent State 41-10 to open their season.

Related:

Notre Dame releases depth chart with slight changes vs. Toledo

Questioning ESPN’s FPI rankings after opening weekend

Notre Dame’s all-time bowl history