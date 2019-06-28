U.S. again benches MVP for Women's World Cup quarterfinal vs. France

Jill Ellis and the U.S. women's national team meet France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday. (Getty)

The United States will be without one of its best players when it kicks off against France in a blockbuster Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on Friday (3 p.m. ET, Fox).

But not because she’s injured. Not because she’s suspended.

Nope, Lindsey Horan will be on the USWNT’s bench because of a coach’s decision.

U.S. manager Jill Ellis, for the second consecutive game, left Horan – the 2018 NWSL MVP – out of her starting lineup.

Here’s the U.S. 11, which is identical to the 11 Ellis rolled out against Spain in the Round of 16:

U.S. vs. France starting lineups

Back to front, right to left, 4-3-3 formation: Alyssa Naeher; Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn; Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis; Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe.

And here is France’s starting lineup:

Lindsey Horan’s controversial exclusion

On the surface, benching Horan is ridiculous. The 25-year-old won the NWSL’s 2018 MVP award with a season unlike any the league had seen before. She is considered by many the USWNT’s best player, and a top-three midfielder in the world. Her vast skill set – from the goal-scoring to the duel-winning to the chance-creating – seemingly would seemingly her undroppable. Statistically, she’s actually a better tackler than tackling-extraordinaire Julie Ertz and a better progressive passer than playmaker Rose Lavelle.

But the Ertz-Lavelle-Mewis threesome was superb against Spain in the Round of 16. They were arguably the three best players on the field.

Ellis could not have possibly picked an uncontroversial starting 11 on Friday. Her alternatives would have been second-guessed as well. To make room for Horan, she either had to:

Bench one of Lavelle and Mewis, both of whom are playing the best soccer of their lives, and who have been the USWNT’s two best players at this World Cup.

Bench Julie Ertz, who is one-of-a-kind and arguably the USWNT’s most important player.

Move Ertz to center back – a position she hasn’t played regularly in a few years – and bench Becky Sauerbrunn, the team’s most experienced defender.

There was rationale for any of those three moves. There is also rationale for this one.

As always, however, Ellis will be crucified if the U.S. loses. She won’t get any credit if they win. Such is the life of an elite coach.

