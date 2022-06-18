US Open 2022: Third round tee times at The Country Club in Brookline - GETTY IMAGES

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions helped set up a mouth-watering weekend at Brookline.

Open champion Collin Morikawa carded a superb 66 to share the lead with fellow American Joel Dahmen on five under par, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England's Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

"It's great," Rahm said of the stacked leaderboard following his 67. "I think it's a testament to the health and the state of this game.

"It's fun for all of us because we all want to compete against the best and beat the best, and it's obviously a lot more fun for people watching.

"I think it's great for the game of golf that the highest ranked players and the best players are up there, especially in the tournament where truly the best player ends up winning."

Third round tee times (all times BST)

(*) denotes amateur

14.49: Joseph Bramlett (US), Stewart Hagestad (US*)

15.00: Sebastian Munoz (Col), Patrick Cantlay (US)

15.11: Sam Bennett (US*), Denny McCarthy (US)

15.22: Sam Stevens (US), KH Lee (Kor)

15.33: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

15.44: Chris Naegel (US), Chris Gotterup (US)

15.55: Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Grayson Murray (US)

16.06: Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

16.22: Jordan Spieth (US), Wil Besseling (Ned)

16.33: Todd Sinnott (Aus), Richard Bland (Eng)

16.44: Harris English (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

16.55: Gary Woodland (US), Austin Greaser (US*)

17.06: Cameron Tringale (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

17.17: Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Marc Leishman (Aus)

17.28: Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US)

17.39: Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US)

17.55: Seamus Power (Ire), Justin Thomas (US)

18.06: Adam Schenk (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

18.17: Andrew Putnam (US), Brandon Matthews (US)

18.28: Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka (US)

18.39: Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris (US)

18.50: Keegan Bradley (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

19.01: Davis Riley (US), David Lingmerth (Swe)

19.12: Travis Vick (US*), Callum Tarren (Eng)

19.28: MJ Daffue (SA), Adam Hadwin (Can)

19.39: Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns (US)

19.50: Brian Harman (US), Patrick Rodgers (US)

20.01: Matthew NeSmith (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

20.12: Nick Hardy (US), Beau Hossler (US)

20.23: Aaron Wise (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

20.34: Jon Rahm (Spa), Hayden Buckley (US)

20.45: Joel Dahmen (US), Collin Morikawa (US)