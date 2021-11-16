US men's soccer team Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Jamaica: Live stream and TV info, USMNT roster

The U.S. men's national soccer team is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over Mexico in Cincinnati on Friday, and will be eager to keep that momentum going when it travels to Kingston to take on Jamaica on Tuesday.

Friday marked the fifth time since 2000 the USMNT has defeated Mexico by the "Dos a Cero" score line in World Cup qualifying – with all of those wins coming in Ohio. That win vaulted the U.S. to the top of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying standings (via the goal-differential tiebreaker).

However, the team can't afford to slip up. The USMNT is tied on points with Mexico, Canada sits just one point behind and Panama is just three points off the lead. The top three teams automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place team must compete in an inter-continental playoff.

From a personnel standpoint, the USMNT will be without two players who started in Friday's win over Mexico. Midfielder Weston McKennie (yellow card accumulation) and defender Miles Robinson (red card) are suspended for one match and unavailable for Tuesday's game. To account for the losses of those two players, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter added James Sands to the roster for the qualifier against Jamaica.

The USMNT's Tim Weah (20) dribbles the ball while Mexico's Luis Romo defends during the World Cup qualifier at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's match:

When is the USMNT-Jamaica World Cup qualifier?

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

How can I watch the USMNT's World Cup qualifier vs. Jamaica?

The game will be available on Paramount+. Spanish-language broadcast available on Universo (pregame show at 4:30 p.m. ET). The game also is available on fuboTV.

Where is the USMNT-Jamaica World Cup qualifier?

The game will be held at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica. This will be the fourth time these two teams have met this year, but first time that the two will meet in Jamaica. Last month, the USMNT defeated Jamaica, 2-0, in a World Cup qualifier played in Austin, Texas. In the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals, the U.S. prevailed over Jamaica in Arlington, Texas. In March, the U.S. won 4-1 over Jamaica in a friendly played in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

OPINION: Win over Mexico shows USMNT has the swagger to go with its considerable talent

Which players are on the USMNT and Jamaica rosters?

USMNT roster

Goalkeepers (3): Sean Johnson (club: New York City FC; USA), Zack Steffen (Manchester City; England), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; USA)

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista; Portugal), Mark McKenzie (Genk; Belgium), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim; Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; England), James Sands (New York City FC; USA), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach; Germany), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp; Belgium), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray; Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; USA)

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; USA), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig; Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia; Italy), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; USA), Yunus Musah (Valencia; Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; USA)

Forwards (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg; Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; USA), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; USA), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; USA), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; England), Tim Weah (Lille; France)

Jamaica roster

Goalkeepers (3): Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union; USA), Dwayne Miller (Syrianska; Sweden), Jeadine White (Cavalier; Jamaica)

Defenders (8): Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps; Canada), Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy; USA), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto FC; Canada), Greg Leigh (Morecambe; England), Damion Lowe (Al Ittihad; Egypt), Adrian Mariappa (Unattached), Liam Moore (Reading; England), Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union; USA)

Midfielders (6): Bobby Reid (Fulham; England), Anthony Grant (Swindon Town; England), Ravel Morrison (Derby County; England), Lamar Walker (Miami FC; USA), Je-Vaughn Watson (Humble Lions; Jamaica), Devon Williams (Miami FC; USA)

Forwards (6): Michail Antonio (West Ham United; England), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa; England), Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union; USA), Junior Flemmings (Birmingham Legion; USA), Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi; Belgium), Kemar Roofe (Rangers; Scotland)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USMNT vs. Jamaica World Cup qualifier: Time, live stream, TV, roster