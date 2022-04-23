Urban Meyer, Ryan Day attend memorial for former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during emotional memorial services on Friday and Saturday, two weeks after the 24-year-old former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service Friday at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field, where the Steelers play their home games.

Friends and family console Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, after a memorial service on Friday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, former NFL teammate Steven Sims, Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, and longtime friends Mohamed Jabbie and Mykel Traylor-Bennett spoke during the service, which was closed to media outlets. Attendees were handed yellow roses after walking out the front of the church and three doves were released in tribute to Haskins.

The service was the first of three this weekend to honor the former 2019 first-round pick of the Washington Commanders. Haskins joined the Steelers in January 2021 after being let go by Washington and signed a one-year contract to stay in Pittsburgh in March.

Steelers player Cam Heyward, a former star at Ohio State, arrives for a memorial service for quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Friday.

On Saturday, a service was held in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, near where Haskins was born. Parris Campbell and Terry McLaurin were among former Buckeyes who spoke.

"Dwayne is love," Campbell said. "His love for life and vibrant presence is always something that stood out to me. The love he had not only for his friends and family, but the love he had for everyone. He never missed the opportunity to make someone's day, and that's what made him special."

McLaurin said Haskins "was a man trying to become the best version of himself. He was excited to continue to compete for his dream. He was more than a phenomenal football player who could spin it like nobody I've ever seen. he was a guy who wanted to see those around him succeed."

The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, where Haskins played in high school before signing with Ohio State, is scheduled to hold a memorial Sunday evening.

