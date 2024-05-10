Upkick alert! Canadian prospect Jayden Martin cracks opponent in jaw for TKO
There’s nothing like a good upkick.
Inherently the most out-of-left-field, yell-inducing strike in the game, an upkick landed on a chin Thursday in Vancouver at BFL 80.
In a 180-pound contract-weight fight, a grounded Jayden Martin (3-1) cracked a standing Christian Tremayne (5-5) with his heel.
Tremayne fell on top of his horizontal foe and covered up. Martin scrambled and was suddenly the one looking down on his opponent. He landed some Donkey Kong-esque punches as Tremayne turtled and the referee intervened.
THE UPKICK LANDED!!! #BFL80 pic.twitter.com/h9Du6EUSF8
— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 10, 2024
While we have you here, enjoy these random upkick knockouts (courtesy of the great Caposa and others) and play the “Try Not to Yelp Challenge.”
Brutal upkick KO by Sung Woong Kim this morning at Black Combat pic.twitter.com/jaz1OSbKPR
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 20, 2024
Ricardo Ramirez ganando por KO (Upkick) a Jose Mercado #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/MIgckojsO0
— Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 8, 2022
Crazy upkick TKO by Max Gandra at Gladiators Fight Night 5 in Brazil pic.twitter.com/q1v7Lo4nEM
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 30, 2022
UPKICK KNOCKOUT!!#UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/yGCqmq42CW
— UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2019