Updated look at the Oklahoma Sooners chances to make the College Football Playoff

Just keep winning. That should be enough for the Oklahoma Sooners to get into the College Football Playoff if they’re able to go undefeated. At the same time, a look at the college football landscape presents a crowded picture at the top of the USA TODAY Coaches poll.

Each of the Power Five is represented in the to seven in the latest rankings, with two teams each from the SEC and the Big Ten. While the Big Ten east’s schedule could prevent one or both Michigan and Ohio State from making the playoff, the way things look right now in the SEC is we’re on course for both Alabama and Georgia to make return trips to the CFP.

Clemson is in a position to return to the playoff, as is Oklahoma. Sitting at No. 7 in the coaches’ poll is USC. The Trojans, like the Sooners and Tigers, still have a lot to prove as the schedule plays out.

It will be an interesting race to finish in the top four, but with conference play about to kick off in earnest, the gridiron will help provide some clarity into the race.

Here’s a look at who has the best shot at making the College Football Playoff according to ESPN’s playoff predictor through three weeks.

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) and Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrate a touchdown run by Bennett against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 80%

Not sure how it’s possible, but the Georgia Bulldogs look even better than they did last year. Their pounding of South Carolina is the latest evidence that their defense didn’t experience any sort of drop-off. The surprise is how good Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs’ offense is performing, averaging 43.3 points per game.

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 76%

The Crimson Tide are in a prime position to make another run at the national championship. They play Vanderbilt this week before going on the road to face No. 10 Arkansas.

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) charges into the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Toledo Rockets safety Maxen Hook (25) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Chances to make the playoffs: 67%

In order to make the College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes have to contend with a Big Ten east that is stacked. They’ll face Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State later in the season. The Buckeyes host Wisconsin this Saturday in what could be a preview of the Big Ten championship game.

Clemson Tigers (3-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Payton Page (55) congratulates linebacker Kevin Swint (14) after his fumble recovery against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Parker McNeil (17) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 36%

Clemson’s in a great spot to make a return to the College Football Playoff. Florida State and Wake Forest are their biggest threats for the ACC crown. A one-loss conference championship may not be enough for the Tigers to make it in with how tight things are at the top.

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chances to make the playoffs: 31%

Like Ohio State, Michigan will have a tough road ahead in the Big Ten east. However, the Wolverines host Penn State and Michigan State, which helps their cause. But they will have to go to Columbus for their season finale against the Buckeyes.

USC Trojans (3-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 20%

USC is off to a hot start this season. Their 41-28 win over Stanford moves the needle, but they’ll have to continue to prove they’re worthy of a College Football Playoff berth with wins over Utah, UCLA, and Notre Dame later in the season. A Pac 12 championship matchup with either Washington or Oregon could prove difficult for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 18%

The thing that’s different about this Oklahoma Sooners team is that the defense is dominating their opponent. Even in the first couple of games when UTEP and Kent State would start moving the ball, OU would slam the door shut. They’ve allowed just 10 points per game, and if you take away the garbage time score in the win over Nebraska, the Sooners are allowing just 7.67 points per game.

How they fare against Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State will tell the tale of the 2022 season for Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the UTSA Roadrunners during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 16%

Texas has looked good to start the season. Though they’re just 2-1, the Big 12 schedule allows an opportunity to make up ground with matchups against ranked opponents like Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma coming up. Their road trip to Lubbock will provide a test, but if Texas looks anything like they did against Alabama, they should come away with a convincing win.

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates his touchdown run as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chances to make the playoffs: 15%

Here’s another Big Ten east team that has tough sledding ahead. The schedule sets up well for the Nittany Lions, hosting Ohio State and Michigan State, but they’ll have to go on the road to play Michigan in Ann Arbor.

There’s a great chance that the winner of the Big Ten east has one or more losses heading into the Big Ten title game.

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 13%

The schedule sets up well for Ole Miss to make a run in the SEC west. They’ve got Tulsa this week before they host No. 9 Kentucky. They also get No. 2 Alabama and Auburn at home. Road trips to College Station, Baton Rouge, and Fayetteville loom large for the Rebels.

Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 13%

Josh Heupel has the Volunteers playing great football. The schedule is rough though. From now until Nov. 5, Tennessee will play No. 22 Florida, at LSU, No. 2 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, and No. 1 Georgia. Four of those five games are at home, but that’s a tough stretch.

Utah Utes (2-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes sing and celebrate after a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 3%

Their early season loss to Florida isn’t a death sentence, but the Utah Utes will have to win out from here and get a lot of help along the way. Ranked matchups with USC and Oregon will help matters, but it’s an uphill battle from here.

Washington Huskies (3-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) scores a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the playoffs: 2%

Washington’s off to a nice start to the season with a huge win over Michigan State, who was a top 15 team at the time. Michael Penix Jr. is playing great for the Huskies who are looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016.

