Updated depth chart projection for Ravens offense
The Ravens are just 48-hours away from their second preseason matchup of the summer when they travel to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch on ESPN.
Baltimore is favored in a game where most of their starters will sit, while several key rookies and veterans will compete for final remaining roster spots.
With cutdown day fast approaching, we’re providing an updated regular season depth chart prediction ahead of Monday night.
QB
Starter — Lamar Jackson
2nd — Tyler Huntley
3rd — Josh Johnson
With the new third quarterback rule, Baltimore can carry Josh Johnson, knowing he won’t count on Sunday’s.
RB
Starter — J.K. Dobbins
2nd — Gus Edwards
3rd — Justice Hill
4th — Keaton Mitchell
Keaton Mitchell gets the nod over Melvin Gordon in our prediction, while Dobbins’ returning makes this group that more dangerous.
FB
Starter -Patrick Ricard
2nd — Ben Mason
The fullback position still exist in Baltimore and Patrick Ricard is one of the best in the business. He’ll certainly lose snaps with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken expected to play three wide receiver sets.
WR
Odell Beckham Jr. — Starter
2nd — Zay Flowers
3rd — Sean Ryan
If the season started today, we’d take the rookie Sean Ryan over Treadwell and Tarik Black.
WR
Starter — Rashod Bateman
2nd –Nelson Agholor
3rd –Devin Duvernay
Bateman remains the starter, but Zay Flowers is coming.
Agholor and Duvernay get the nod over Tylan Wallace and Shemar Bridges.
TE
Starter — Mark Andrews
2nd -Isaiah Likely
3rd- Charlie Kolar
Kolar and Travis Vokolek are going to have a spirited battle for the third spot.
LT
Starter — Ronnie Stanley
2nd –Patrick Mekari
LG
Starter — Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
2nd–John Simpson
The rookie from Oregon gets our nod at left guard over Simpson, who’s had a strong training camp.
C
Starter –Tyler Linderbaum
2nd –Sam Mustipher
RG
Starter –Kevin Zeitler
2nd- Tashawn Manning
RT
Starter –Morgan Moses
2nd –Daniel Faalele