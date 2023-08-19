Updated depth chart projection for Ravens offense

The Ravens are just 48-hours away from their second preseason matchup of the summer when they travel to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch on ESPN.

Baltimore is favored in a game where most of their starters will sit, while several key rookies and veterans will compete for final remaining roster spots.

With cutdown day fast approaching, we’re providing an updated regular season depth chart prediction ahead of Monday night.

QB

Starter — Lamar Jackson

2nd — Tyler Huntley

3rd — Josh Johnson

With the new third quarterback rule, Baltimore can carry Josh Johnson, knowing he won’t count on Sunday’s.

RB

Starter — J.K. Dobbins

2nd — Gus Edwards

3rd — Justice Hill

4th — Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell gets the nod over Melvin Gordon in our prediction, while Dobbins’ returning makes this group that more dangerous.

FB

Starter -Patrick Ricard

2nd — Ben Mason

The fullback position still exist in Baltimore and Patrick Ricard is one of the best in the business. He’ll certainly lose snaps with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken expected to play three wide receiver sets.

WR

Odell Beckham Jr. — Starter

2nd — Zay Flowers

3rd — Sean Ryan

If the season started today, we’d take the rookie Sean Ryan over Treadwell and Tarik Black.

WR

Starter — Rashod Bateman

2nd –Nelson Agholor

3rd –Devin Duvernay

Bateman remains the starter, but Zay Flowers is coming.

Agholor and Duvernay get the nod over Tylan Wallace and Shemar Bridges.

TE

Starter — Mark Andrews

2nd -Isaiah Likely

3rd- Charlie Kolar

Kolar and Travis Vokolek are going to have a spirited battle for the third spot.

LT

Starter — Ronnie Stanley

2nd –Patrick Mekari

LG

Starter — Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

2nd–John Simpson

The rookie from Oregon gets our nod at left guard over Simpson, who’s had a strong training camp.

C

Starter –Tyler Linderbaum

2nd –Sam Mustipher

RG

Starter –Kevin Zeitler

2nd- Tashawn Manning

RT

Starter –Morgan Moses

2nd –Daniel Faalele

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire