Updated Chiefs’ offensive line depth chart projection after Orlando Brown Jr. trade

The revamped offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs is really starting to come together ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

Brett Veach added some good pieces in free agency, which provided us a foundation for our earliest 2021 depth chart projections on the offensive line. Now, the team addressed their biggest concern on Friday, adding a starting left tackle by acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City might not be done adding to the offensive line with the NFL draft coming up in less than a week. They no longer need to find a starter on the left side, though, which opens up a lot of different possibilities.

With all of that in mind, here’s a quick look at our latest projection for the Chiefs’ depth chart:

Left tackle:

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The big trade to acquire Orlando Brown Jr. addresses the Chiefs' most glaring need ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. While he played right tackle for most of his career in Baltimore, he played on the left side for over 600 snaps last season after the injury to Ronnie Stanley. He didn't surrender a single QB hit or sack during that span according to Pro Football Focus. He also started 40 career games at the left tackle position, blocking for Baker Mayfield at the University of Oklahoma. His pro experience might be lacking, but he's clearly capable of playing on the left side at a high level. Martinas Rankin is still the clear No. 2 after he started at the left tackle spot in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Prince Tega Wanogho is a developmental piece. The only change I've made to this depth chart projection apart from the addition of Brown Jr. is to add Lucas Niang to the left side. His trainer recently posted a quick clip of him working on his arms and kick slide to the left side.

Left guard:

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

LG1 : Joe Thuney

LG2 : Andrew Wylie

LG3 : Nick Allegretti

LG4 : Mike Remmers

LG5: Bryan Witzmann

Really, nothing has changed in my opinion of this position from our last projection. Andrew Wylie was originally envisioned playing left guard, but the injury to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in 2018 saw him working on the right side. Nick Allegretti did a nice job filling in last season, but I think he's best-suited as depth for now. I added Mike Remmers as left guard No. 4 because he did start one game at the position last season. It'd be a pretty big failure in my eyes if Joe Thuney wasn't the Day 1 starter at this spot. They should do everything to ensure that he's playing his best position.

Story continues

Center:

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

C1 : Austin Blythe

C2 : Nick Allegretti

C3 : Joe Thuney

C4: Darryl Williams

Austin Blythe didn't give me the impression that the Chiefs were handing him the starting job at center, but I think right now he makes the most sense. He started a full 16 games at the spot last season and played quite well. He has the most experience and unless the team spends a high draft pick at the position, I think he's the likely starter. He's also the only player on the Chiefs' official roster that is listed as a center. I have Joe Thuney listed here because both Andy Reid and Brett Veach have mentioned his versatility and ability to play center. I personally think that'd be a worst-case scenario type of thing — signing an All-Pro left guard to play a position that he's only played sparingly in the NFL.

Right guard:

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

RG1 : Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RG2 : Kyle Long

RG3 : Mike Remmers

RG4 : Austin Blythe

RG5 : Yasir Durant

RG6: Bryan Witzmann

I still get the impression that this is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's position to lose, even after his opt-out season. Kyle Long is still a relative unknown in his return from retirement, but he should be the top competition to unseat the veteran. There are a few other players that I haven't listed here (Lucas Niang) that could be in play depending on how the right tackle position shakes out. I have Yasir Durant at right guard because he's been listed as a guard on the Chiefs' depth charts for the entirety of last season. That's where he played in Week 17 against the Chargers and you'd think if they wanted him to play at the tackle spot, they would have given him a look there. I know there are others out there that view Durant as a depth option at tackle, but I haven't seen anything from the team to indicate that yet other than an emergency situation where he filled in for Remmers against the Miami Dolphins.

Right tackle:

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

RT1 : Mike Remmers

RT2 : Lucas Niang

RT3 : Kyle Long

RT4 : Orlando Brown Jr.

RT5: Prince Tega Wanogho

If the season started tomorrow I think that Remmers would be the starter at right tackle. He did a really nice job there while filling in for Mitchell Schwartz during the 2020 season. He didn’t allow a single sack during the NFL’s regular season, with less than 20 pressures on the year playing three positions in total. He's not the only option there as Andy Reid has mentioned Kyle Long and Lucas Niang as options at tackle (both left and right). It'd be a lot more exciting if someone like Niang or perhaps a rookie was able to step in at this position, which would allow Remmers to play the swing lineman role that he was so good at last year. I'm also listing Orlando Brown Jr., simply because he can play the position. He's the clear starter at left tackle and that's where he wants to play. However, if the Chiefs get into a pinch with injuries as they were in Super Bowl LV, you never know what the solution might be.

1

1