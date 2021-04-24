Updated Chiefs’ offensive line depth chart projection after Orlando Brown Jr. trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The revamped offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs is really starting to come together ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

Brett Veach added some good pieces in free agency, which provided us a foundation for our earliest 2021 depth chart projections on the offensive line. Now, the team addressed their biggest concern on Friday, adding a starting left tackle by acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City might not be done adding to the offensive line with the NFL draft coming up in less than a week. They no longer need to find a starter on the left side, though, which opens up a lot of different possibilities.

With all of that in mind, here’s a quick look at our latest projection for the Chiefs’ depth chart:

Left tackle:

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The big trade to acquire Orlando Brown Jr. addresses the Chiefs' most glaring need ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. While he played right tackle for most of his career in Baltimore, he played on the left side for over 600 snaps last season after the injury to Ronnie Stanley. He didn't surrender a single QB hit or sack during that span according to Pro Football Focus. He also started 40 career games at the left tackle position, blocking for Baker Mayfield at the University of Oklahoma. His pro experience might be lacking, but he's clearly capable of playing on the left side at a high level. Martinas Rankin is still the clear No. 2 after he started at the left tackle spot in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Prince Tega Wanogho is a developmental piece. The only change I've made to this depth chart projection apart from the addition of Brown Jr. is to add Lucas Niang to the left side. His trainer recently posted a quick clip of him working on his arms and kick slide to the left side.

Left guard:

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Really, nothing has changed in my opinion of this position from our last projection. Andrew Wylie was originally envisioned playing left guard, but the injury to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in 2018 saw him working on the right side. Nick Allegretti did a nice job filling in last season, but I think he's best-suited as depth for now. I added Mike Remmers as left guard No. 4 because he did start one game at the position last season. It'd be a pretty big failure in my eyes if Joe Thuney wasn't the Day 1 starter at this spot. They should do everything to ensure that he's playing his best position.

Center:

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

  • C1: Austin Blythe

  • C2: Nick Allegretti

  • C3: Joe Thuney

  • C4: Darryl Williams

Austin Blythe didn't give me the impression that the Chiefs were handing him the starting job at center, but I think right now he makes the most sense. He started a full 16 games at the spot last season and played quite well. He has the most experience and unless the team spends a high draft pick at the position, I think he's the likely starter. He's also the only player on the Chiefs' official roster that is listed as a center. I have Joe Thuney listed here because both Andy Reid and Brett Veach have mentioned his versatility and ability to play center. I personally think that'd be a worst-case scenario type of thing — signing an All-Pro left guard to play a position that he's only played sparingly in the NFL.

Right guard:

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

  • RG1: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

  • RG2: Kyle Long

  • RG3: Mike Remmers

  • RG4: Austin Blythe

  • RG5: Yasir Durant

  • RG6: Bryan Witzmann

I still get the impression that this is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's position to lose, even after his opt-out season. Kyle Long is still a relative unknown in his return from retirement, but he should be the top competition to unseat the veteran. There are a few other players that I haven't listed here (Lucas Niang) that could be in play depending on how the right tackle position shakes out. I have Yasir Durant at right guard because he's been listed as a guard on the Chiefs' depth charts for the entirety of last season. That's where he played in Week 17 against the Chargers and you'd think if they wanted him to play at the tackle spot, they would have given him a look there. I know there are others out there that view Durant as a depth option at tackle, but I haven't seen anything from the team to indicate that yet other than an emergency situation where he filled in for Remmers against the Miami Dolphins.

Right tackle:

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

  • RT1: Mike Remmers

  • RT2: Lucas Niang

  • RT3: Kyle Long

  • RT4: Orlando Brown Jr.

  • RT5: Prince Tega Wanogho

If the season started tomorrow I think that Remmers would be the starter at right tackle. He did a really nice job there while filling in for Mitchell Schwartz during the 2020 season. He didn’t allow a single sack during the NFL’s regular season, with less than 20 pressures on the year playing three positions in total. He's not the only option there as Andy Reid has mentioned Kyle Long and Lucas Niang as options at tackle (both left and right). It'd be a lot more exciting if someone like Niang or perhaps a rookie was able to step in at this position, which would allow Remmers to play the swing lineman role that he was so good at last year. I'm also listing Orlando Brown Jr., simply because he can play the position. He's the clear starter at left tackle and that's where he wants to play. However, if the Chiefs get into a pinch with injuries as they were in Super Bowl LV, you never know what the solution might be.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers win total set at double-digits for 2021 season

    The San Francisco 49ers' win total for the 2021 season is set at 10 wins per Bet MGM.

  • NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could see Azeez Ojulari as difference-maker on defensive line

    With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

  • 5 takeaways from Chiefs GM Brett Veach’s pre-draft press conference

    Chiefs GM Brett Veach spoke to the media about an hour ahead of Orlando Brown Jr. trade. Here's what we're taking away:

  • Friday's Top Plays

    Check out the top plays of the day!

  • Chiefs get protection for Patrick Mahomes in their trade for Ravens' Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr.

    Brown now goes from protecting Lamar Jackson to doing the same for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

  • Milky Way’s ‘Yellowballs’ Confirmed as Infant Star Clusters

    Astronomers say the mysterious "yellowballs" strewn about the Milky Way are likely stars in the "in utero" phase of their stellar growth cycle. The post Milky Way’s ‘Yellowballs’ Confirmed as Infant Star Clusters appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Chiefs get Ravens star OT Orlando Brown for draft picks

    Just about everyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs were going to address their offensive line through the NFL draft. The Chiefs plugged the biggest hole on their AFC champion roster Friday when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year. Both teams announced the trade, which will not become complete until Brown passes a physical.

  • Ravens look to boost passing attack through NFL draft

    Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta doesn’t appreciate the criticism surrounding the team’s wide receivers. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game and had the fewest pass attempts with 406 last season. The Ravens are looking to add balance through this year’s draft, but DeCosta contends that’s not a reflection of the players on the current roster.

  • NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could target Rashawn Slater at No. 11

    Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

  • Potential offensive tackle prospects for Chiefs in each round of 2021 NFL draft

    Here's a look at some of the offensive tackles the Chiefs could take in each round of the draft.

  • Could the Bears realistically land Justin Fields in the 2021 draft?

    With rumors of Justin Fields' draft stock plummeting, how realistic is it for the Bears to make a move for the young QB?

  • Browns pick up fifth-year options on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

    Baker Mayfield will stay with the Browns through at least 2022.

  • Bears trade up for their QB of the future in new 7-round mock draft

    NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his seven-round mock draft, which featured the Bears trading up to select their quarterback of the future.

  • Mizzou wrestling rejoins the Big XII

    TigerStyle is headed back to the Big XII. Missouri has announced the wrestling program would return to the league.

  • Breaking down DE DeMarcus Walker’s contract with the Texans

    Take a look at Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker's contract with the AFC South club.

  • Could the 2020 NFL Draft Produce a Patriots Pro Bowler?

    Are there any players from the 2020 NFL Draft class who can get the Patriots development system back on track? Breaking down the picks with the best chances of becoming Pro Bowlers.

  • 2021 draft: 8 sub-4.4 speed-demon WR Cowboys must consider

    The Cowboys would be wise to add the dynamic speed element to their offense. These prospects can certainly do that.

  • Warp drives: Physicists give chances of faster–than–light space travel a boost

    Faster than light travel is the only way humans could ever get to other stars in a reasonable amount of time. Les Bossinas/NASA/Wikimedia CommonsThe closest star to Earth is Proxima Centauri. It is about 4.25 light-years away, or about 25 trillion miles (40 trillion km). The fastest ever spacecraft, the now- in-space Parker Solar Probe will reach a top speed of 450,000 mph. It would take just 20 seconds to go from Los Angeles to New York City at that speed, but it would take the solar probe about 6,633 years to reach Earth’s nearest neighboring solar system. If humanity ever wants to travel easily between stars, people will need to go faster than light. But so far, faster-than-light travel is possible only in science fiction. In Issac Asimov’s Foundation series, humanity can travel from planet to planet, star to star or across the universe using jump drives. As a kid, I read as many of those stories as I could get my hands on. I am now a theoretical physicist and study nanotechnology, but I am still fascinated by the ways humanity could one day travel in space. Some characters – like the astronauts in the movies “Interstellar” and “Thor” – use wormholes to travel between solar systems in seconds. Another approach – familiar to “Star Trek” fans – is warp drive technology. Warp drives are theoretically possible if still far-fetched technology. Two recent papers made headlines in March when researchers claimed to have overcome one of the many challenges that stand between the theory of warp drives and reality. But how do these theoretical warp drives really work? And will humans be making the jump to warp speed anytime soon? This 2-dimensional representation shows the flat, unwarped bubble of spacetime in the center where a warp drive would sit surrounded by compressed spacetime to the right (downward curve) and expanded spacetime to the left (upward curve). AllenMcC/Wikimedia Commons Compression and expansion Physicists’ current understanding of spacetime comes from Albert Einstein’s theory of General Relativity. General Relativity states that space and time are fused and that nothing can travel faster than the speed of light. General relativity also describes how mass and energy warp spacetime – hefty objects like stars and black holes curve spacetime around them. This curvature is what you feel as gravity and why many spacefaring heroes worry about “getting stuck in” or “falling into” a gravity well. Early science fiction writers John Campbell and Asimov saw this warping as a way to skirt the speed limit. What if a starship could compress space in front of it while expanding spacetime behind it? “Star Trek” took this idea and named it the warp drive. In 1994, Miguel Alcubierre, a Mexican theoretical physicist, showed that compressing spacetime in front of the spaceship while expanding it behind was mathematically possible within the laws of General Relativity. So, what does that mean? Imagine the distance between two points is 10 meters (33 feet). If you are standing at point A and can travel one meter per second, it would take 10 seconds to get to point B. However, let’s say you could somehow compress the space between you and point B so that the interval is now just one meter. Then, moving through spacetime at your maximum speed of one meter per second, you would be able to reach point B in about one second. In theory, this approach does not contradict the laws of relativity since you are not moving faster than light in the space around you. Alcubierre showed that the warp drive from “Star Trek” was in fact theoretically possible. Proxima Centauri here we come, right? Unfortunately, Alcubierre’s method of compressing spacetime had one problem: it requires negative energy or negative mass. This 2–dimensional representation shows how positive mass curves spacetime (left side, blue earth) and negative mass curves spacetime in an opposite direction (right side, red earth). Tokamac/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA A negative energy problem Alcubierre’s warp drive would work by creating a bubble of flat spacetime around the spaceship and curving spacetime around that bubble to reduce distances. The warp drive would require either negative mass – a theorized type of matter – or a ring of negative energy density to work. Physicists have never observed negative mass, so that leaves negative energy as the only option. To create negative energy, a warp drive would use a huge amount of mass to create an imbalance between particles and antiparticles. For example, if an electron and an antielectron appear near the warp drive, one of the particles would get trapped by the mass and this results in an imbalance. This imbalance results in negative energy density. Alcubierre’s warp drive would use this negative energy to create the spacetime bubble. But for a warp drive to generate enough negative energy, you would need a lot of matter. Alcubierre estimated that a warp drive with a 100-meter bubble would require the mass of the entire visible universe. In 1999, physicist Chris Van Den Broeck showed that expanding the volume inside the bubble but keeping the surface area constant would reduced the energy requirements significantly, to just about the mass of the sun. A significant improvement, but still far beyond all practical possibilities. A sci-fi future? Two recent papers – one by Alexey Bobrick and Gianni Martire and another by Erik Lentz – provide solutions that seem to bring warp drives closer to reality. Bobrick and Martire realized that by modifying spacetime within the bubble in a certain way, they could remove the need to use negative energy. This solution, though, does not produce a warp drive that can go faster than light. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Independently, Lentz also proposed a solution that does not require negative energy. He used a different geometric approach to solve the equations of General Relativity, and by doing so, he found that a warp drive wouldn’t need to use negative energy. Lentz’s solution would allow the bubble to travel faster than the speed of light. It is essential to point out that these exciting developments are mathematical models. As a physicist, I won’t fully trust models until we have experimental proof. Yet, the science of warp drives is coming into view. As a science fiction fan, I welcome all this innovative thinking. In the words of Captain Picard, things are only impossible until they are not.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mario Borunda, Oklahoma State University. Read more:The scariest things in the universe are black holes – and here are 3 reasonsIf Earth falls, will interstellar space travel be our salvation? Mario Borunda does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.