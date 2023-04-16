Updated 2023 NFL draft needs: AFC North

Every year the AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. These teams understand that if you want to be a contender in the AFC, that division schedule is make or break. The 2023 NFL draft is less than two weeks away and these teams have made plenty of moves in free agency. What’s next for the draft? Here are the updated draft needs.

Baltimore Ravens

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. seriously changes the dynamic of the draft for the Ravens. Now, they can focus on the defensive side of the football adding talent at cornerback and edge rusher along with bolstering an already solid offensive line. The Ravens might want to add another running back to help balance the offense.

1 – EDGE

2 – Cornerback

3 – Interior offensive line

4 – Offensive tackle

5 – Running back

Cincinnati Bengals

Few teams have the core of offensive talent that the Bengals have so the focus of this draft is to bolster the defensive side of the football and help quarterback Joe Burrow along the offensive line. But the top pick might end up being a tight end to round out the offense.

1 – Safety

2 – Tight end

3 – Offensive tackle

4 – Cornerback

5 – Interior offensive line

Cleveland Browns

The Browns waded to another disappointing season in 2022 waiting for the return of Deshaun Watson. With Watson back in the fold, Cleveland is hoping to be in the playoff hunt. In order to do that, the Browns need to get better on both sides of the line of scrimmage and find another receiving weapon at tight end along with a talented inside linebacker.

1 – Defensive tackle

2 – EDGE

3 – Offensive tackle

4 – Tight end

5 – Running back

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers still need to add a starting offensive tackle but have done a lot to improve the offensive and defensive line. The team still needs a long-term solution at cornerback as well as a third wide receiver and third edge rusher.

1 – Offensive tackle

2 – Cornerback

3 – Wide receiver

4 – EDGE

5 – Linebacker

