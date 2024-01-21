Unpacking Mississippi State basketball's guard depth after win vs. Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans, even after his team’s 68-55 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday, has been honest when it comes to the play of point guard Dashawn Davis.

“He’s not playing as well as he’s capable of,” Jans said postgame. “He’s not being as productive as he wants to be – as we expect him to be.”

His sentiment is backed up by the numbers. Davis totaled five points and five assists in his last three SEC games.

The eye test doesn’t help much either. Davis had an ugly miss on a 3-pointer midway through the second half against Vanderbilt (5-13, 0-5 SEC), but it was negated by an off-ball foul. A few minutes later, he had an even worse miss on a 3-pointer from the wing.

Davis finished with no points in 15 minutes of action. Last season, those struggles would’ve left Mississippi State (13-5, 2-3) in an impossible spot. Jans didn’t have many options behind Davis, so he’d have to stick it out with the veteran guard on the floor.

This season, though, that’s not the case. With Josh Hubbard, Shakeel Moore and Trey Fort at his disposal, Jans can and has put Davis on the bench.

Jans expressed his belief in Davis finding his groove soon, but in the meantime, he has options.

How Shakeel Moore’s play extends beyond box score

Moore found himself in a few awkward spots Saturday, Jans noted. On one play, he was caught in between throwing a lob or shooting. On another, his shot was blocked when he went up with his left hand instead of his right.

The box score doesn’t suggest a good outing for Moore, with six points on 1-of-7 shooting. However, his aggression on both ends of the floor – particularly when pushing the ball in transition – was impactful with Davis sidelined.

“I really like where he’s at,” Jans said. “He’s got a great focus right now. His practice mindset has been really good. I envision him to continue to play well.”

Moore’s offensive contributions have been inconsistent since his transfer from NC State to MSU ahead of the 2021-2022 season. However, his defensive abilities have made him a staple in the lineup for former coach Ben Howland and for Jans.

Trey Fort’s return to increased playing time

Entering the season, Davis and Moore were expected to be the starting guards. However, with Moore suspended for the first two games, Fort was thrust into the starting role – which Jans said was a last-minute decision.

Fort dropped 21 points in the season-opening win against Arizona State, which Jans says may have been a pro and a con. It helped MSU get a resume-boosting victory, but it set the bar high for Fort, who came from Howard College in the offseason.

He faded from there, going from a starter to someone earning two minutes off the bench in the SEC opener at South Carolina.

“It usually takes some time,” Jans said. “I don’t care how old you are. When it’s new for you, regardless of if you’re a four-year transfer or junior college transfer or a high school kid, it takes some time.”

He’s averaging 14 minutes and eight points across the past three games.

“It’s very obvious," Jans said. "He can score the ball. That’s what they keep track of. Either you win or lose because of the scoreboard."

MEMORY LANE: Reliving Sports Illustrated’s iconic Mississippi State covers amid SI's layoff news

Josh Hubbard still among nation’s top freshmen

It hasn’t been a strong stretch for Hubbard, who is perhaps the nation’s top bench option and among the top freshmen in the country. He combined to shoot 4-for-22 in losses against Alabama and Kentucky, including 3-for-16 from deep.

While his performance against Vanderbilt – 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting – wasn’t among his best, Hubbard attempted just five 3-pointers and appeared more selective.

His case for a starting spot in place of Davis is evident, but Jans has continuously said the first five doesn’t matter much. Hubbard is getting minutes late in games, which has proven to be a good decision with teams having success running a press against MSU.

Hubbard’s speed and ball-handling, which is superior to Davis’, helps break those defenses.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball: Guard play amid Dashawn Davis' struggles