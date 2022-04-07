Unpacking Future Packers: No. 21 Matt Henningsen

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft.

If the Green Bay Packers fail to address the defensive line during the first two days of the NFL draft, a player that they could target on day three is Matt Henningsen.

The Wisconsin defensive tackle checks in at No. 21 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Henningsen was a two-star recruit out of Menomonee Falls (Wisconsin). He went from walk-on to four-year starter for the Badgers.

As a redshirt freshman, Henningsen recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2018. The following season, the Wisconsin native recorded five tackles for loss and four sacks. This past season the 29-game starter recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

“He took advantage of some injuries along the defensive line during his redshirt freshman season and earned playing time,” Matt Belz, the Publisher of AllBadgers.com, said. “Henningsen played in all 13 games that season, including 10 starts, while recording 32 tackles and one sack. His freshman numbers didn’t jump off the page, but his cerebral approach to the position allowed him to take a big leap during his sophomore season. In 2019, Henningsen rotated in with a healthy Garrett Rand but was the far more productive player. In fewer starts, Henningsen increased his sack numbers to four and added two fumble recoveries that went for touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Henningsen, he was sidelined for most of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with an injury. However, he returned in 2021 and put together his best year with 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.”

Henningsen might be the smartest prospect in the 2022 NFL draft. He graduated with a degree in engineering in 2020 and then earned his Master’s degree in 2021.

“He finished his career with a Master’s in Electrical & Computer Engineering and was an Academic All-Big Ten member each year on campus,” Belz said. “As a senior, he was one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, widely considered the ‘Academic Heisman.'”

Story continues

Henningsen is a grab your hard hat and lunch box type player. He is going to empty the proverbial tank on every snap. You don’t go from walk-on to four-year starter at a program like Wisconsin without working your tail off. That relentless effort shows up from snap to snap.

On top of his intelligence and effort, Henningsen is a good athlete. He somehow was a combine snub and put on a show at Wisconsin’s pro day. Henningsen posted a 4.07 shuttle time, a 7.02 three-cone time and recorded a 37.5 inch vertical.

Those testing numbers came as no surprise. The former walk-on was listed on Bruce Feldman’s 2021 Freak’s List.

From Feldman:

Not only are the 6-3, 291-pounder’s test numbers dazzling, he’s phenomenal in the classroom too. Henningsen is a grad student in electrical engineering and had a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad. As for his Freak credentials, he vertical jumped 34.5-inches, broad jumped 9-10 1/2, power cleaned 410; back squatted 675 and reached 19.34 MPH on the GPS. Three years ago Henningsen became the first Wisconsin walk-on since at least 1990 to start a season opener as a freshman

Henningsen plays with a lot of power and has good burst off the line of scrimmage. He’s a technician with his hands. Henningsen isn’t going to be a disruptive force as an interior pass rusher. However, he does have the power to collapse the pocket and impact the action in the backfield.

“Henningsen’s sack numbers are not out of this world, but he is very quick off the ball and uses his hands well against interior offensive linemen,” Belz said. “He has steadily improved as a pass rusher during his career as well.”

Henningsen is strong at the point of attack. He’s going to fight for every inch and won’t be easily moved off his spot. He has good contact balance to navigate through the mess, showing a good radar for the football. He has the lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

“This comes down to hand placement and quickness,” Belz said. “Henningsen can get under offensive linemen and throw them to the side to collapse a running lane. Wisconsin’s defensive line was a big reason they ranked No. 1 nationally in rushing defense, and Henningsen was a player that rarely came off the field.”

Fit with the Packers

With Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry, the Packers have a formidable trio up front. Now Brian Gutekunst needs to find rotational pieces that could develop into starters.

With his blend of athleticism, strength and effort, Henningsen could serve as a quality rotational piece as a rookie, with the upside to develop into a starter down the road.

“Position versatility and smarts,” Belz said. “Henningsen was used as a defensive end in Wisconsin’s base 3-4, but he also slid down when the Badgers went with two down linemen in nickel. Add in the fact that he is incredibly smart, and I think that Henningsen is the type of overachiever who sticks around the league for many years.”

Henningsen is likely to go late on day three of the NFL draft. The Packers need to round out the depth behind Clark, Reed and Lowry and Henningsen would be a great selection in the fifth round or later.

Henningsen will remind Packer fans of a more athletic version of Lowry. He plays hard and will endure himself to the coaching staff with his relentless effort and high football IQ.

Related